Scientists are intrigued by this duck capable of speaking like a human – Ouest-France evening edition

By Nicolas HASSON-FAURÉ

Two scientists have just published a study on the vocal abilities of the barbed duck, a species of duck native to Australia. Several of these birds have managed to reproduce sounds close to the human voice. What very few animals are capable of.

Certain species of parrots, passerines and hummingbirds, but also dolphins and whales, or even elephants… These are some of the animals which manage to imitate the sounds they hear, and sometimes the human voice. To this list, we must now add the barbed duck (Biziura lobata), a species of duck native to Australia. Two scientists, a Dutchman and an Australian, have just published a study devoted to the vocal capacities of the bird, which they describe as“Unexpected and impressive”.

For this work, published Monday, September 6, 2021 in the British scientific journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, the two researchers relied on the recording of a vocalization emitted by the duck, which reproduces in a rather convincing way an English-language sentence. And what does he say (or seem to say)? “You bloody fool”, that we could translate in French, by “kind of imbecile”.

The story of the Ripper duck

The duck in question, the recording of which was broadcast by several media, is a male, named Ripper. The bird was living in Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve in south-eastern Australia when it was recorded “talking”. It was in 1987.

Years later, ethologist Carel ten Cate, professor of animal behavioral science at the University of Leiden (the Netherlands) and co-author of the study, rediscovered the recording.

It all starts when he browses a specialized book, in which mention is made of scientists reporting the interesting case of a duck capable of imitating human vocalizations, he explains in an interview with the American magazine. The Scientist .

Throughout his research, he manages to get in touch with a certain Peter Fullagar, an Australian ornithologist now retired. It was he who made the recording of the duck Ripper in 1987.

Listening to the animal’s “voice”, Carel ten Cate is stunned. “I couldn’t believe it, he said. I wondered if this was not a joke. “





But how did the duck Ripper manage to “pronounce” words? To understand, you have to take an interest in its history. Thirty years ago, the bird therefore lived in the Tidbinbilla nature reserve, in south-eastern Australia, where it was born. Presumably he would have heard one of the reserve healers say this phrase and then repeated it. A doubt persists on the last word spoken by the animal: Ripper (thus imitating his healer) could very well have said food, in other words “food”, and not fool, ” idiot “.

It also imitates the slamming of the door

That’s not all. The duck Ripper was also able to mimic the sound of a door slam, the scientists say. And the bird is not the only one of its species to be able to reproduce sounds.

Indeed, while peeling the recordings of Peter Fullagar, Carel ten Cate discovered another audio archive, with a second barbed duck, this time imitating the cackling emitted by another species of duck.

A female barbed duck, photographed in Australia in 2011. (Illustration photo: JJ Harrison / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)

The researchers also collected testimonies relating other similar facts: two barbed ducks would also have imitated sounds such as the snoring of a pony or the sound of a cough. ” characteristic “ of a healer. But no record of these other two birds, living on reserves in the United Kingdom, has been made. Common point between the birds: they are all ducks living in captivity. Who could therefore be confronted with different sounds emitted by humans.

By what physiological mechanisms, exactly, were these barbed ducks able to imitate these different sounds and other vocalizations? This is yet to be determined, says the University of Leiden.

In the conclusion of their study, Carel ten Cate and Peter Fullagar call on other scientists to study vocal learning in birds in more depth. The stake would be to better understand why and how this faculty evolved in certain species and not in others.