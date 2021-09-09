Senya Plancha Time test: a large surface plancha at a low price

La Plancha Time consists of a cast aluminum plate molded around a resistance and resting on a fine structure forming four legs. Senya has planned a few metal details, but don’t get me wrong: this structure is indeed plastic, quite basic moreover. Be careful of falls and other shocks that could damage it. The whole nevertheless seems quite elegant and this construction has the advantage of making the device light (count barely 2.49 kg).

Despite its imposing dimensions of 60 x 29 x 9.5 cm, the Plancha Time is quite easy to take out and store. We also like to find a removable cable for the second operation. This is inserted on the right. Note that the power variator is integrated into the plug to be inserted into the device.

This dimmer indicates three levels (minimum, medium, maximum), but does not include any notch. We would have preferred better defined levels or, better yet, a temperature selector. This plancha is still easy to use thanks to its non-stick coating, which limits the risk of food sticking to it. It thus allows cooking without adding fat and without special knowledge as required in particular by the stainless steel plate of the Lagrange Pro. This type of coating nevertheless has the drawback of being fragile.

Even taking care to only use wooden or plastic utensils, it will deteriorate inexorably over use. It does not allow good caramelization of the juices either. Last, and not the least, the plate is slightly inclined to allow the dripping of the cooking juices towards a tray, but this one is very difficult to extract – it is also just as difficult to put back in place. . Regarding the juice, note that the Plancha Time does not have protection against projections.