September 11 – The incredible story of the one who escaped from the top of the World Trade Center after the Al Qaeda attacks

The insurer Joe Dittmar was on the 105th floor of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. He tells how he escaped death several times. Barely.

A different decision, a few minutes of hesitation and Joe Dittmar would no longer be there to tell his descent towards the resurrection on this fateful September 11. The Chicago insurer was attending a meeting on the 105th floor of the World Trade Center, near the top, when the first Al Qaeda terrorist plane crashed into the North Tower.

Joe was in the one opposite, the south tower. The light barely flickered, but nothing particularly worried the occupants of the room. However, all obeyed orders to evacuate the tower. And it is by the stairs that the insurer has chosen to descend, preferring to avoid the elevator, always to be avoided in case of fire.

“The fuselage of an aircraft housed inside the building”

After 15 floors descended “blind”, this father of 4 children and other people were able to see the gutted north tower. “An impressive and horrible sight,” he told Australian newspaper 9News. “I remember seeing through this smoke, through this fire, the most impressive of my life, pieces of the fuselage of a large plane housed inside the building.” Joe Dittmar has also seen people being “sucked out of the north tower”.

Shocked, the native of Philadelphia then resumed his race on the stairs. A decision that would save his life. This was not the case for one of the executives of his company who then rushed into the upstairs toilet. “That simple decision to use the restroom – about two and a half minutes delay in getting out – cost him his life that day.”

Thus, 15 minutes after the first impact, a second aircraft struck the south tower between the 85th and 77th floors. Dittmar was only five or six stories lower then. He said he felt a “suffocating heat ball” pass up the stairs, which began to shake violently as the handrails tore off.





ud83c uddfa ud83c uddf8 Joe Dittmar was on the 105th floor when the plane hit the South Tower of the #WorldTradeCenter. He was then in the middle of a meeting with colleagues. Of the 54 people present with him that day, in this working session, only 7 survived. Journalist : @GKuehn pic.twitter.com/CJsDcmcs1r – RTSinfo (@RTSinfo) September 7, 2021

“They were going to save lives they couldn’t save”

In this chaos, Dittmar says he did not think it over and continued to descend. On the 35th floor, he met police, firefighters and paramedics who were going up to the upper floors. “Only the looks in their eyes told the story, no words, just the looks on their faces and the looks, that deep look in their eyes.” “And they knew they were going up those steps to fight a fire they couldn’t beat, to save lives they couldn’t save.”

Once on the ground floor, the survivors were directed to the basements, the exit being impossible on the square on which fell debris and the bodies of those who, stuck in the upper floors, jumped into the void. in a last desperate gesture.

Barely an hour after beginning his descent into the concrete bowels of the World Trade Center, Joe Dittmar finally found the air. It was then that the south tower, the one from which he had just escaped, collapsed before his eyes … He was a miracle. Of the 54 people who attended his meeting on the 105th floor, only 7 survived.

On that day, 20 years ago, approximately 17,400 people were in the towers … 2,977 died including 1,356 who were at or above the area of ​​the first impact.