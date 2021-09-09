Shang-Chi: a new record for the Marvel film

From Middle-earth to the far reaches of the Star Wars galaxy, passing through the jungles of Jurassic Park, he never refuses a small trip to the greatest sagas of cinema. Child of the 90s, creator of Give Me Five and Big Fan Theory, he has been writing for AlloCiné since 2010.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a new Marvel feature, broke the $ 100 million mark at the US box office in just 5 days.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe feature released last Friday in American theaters, passed the $ 100 million mark in the United States the day before yesterday. A performance achieved in just 5 days, something no other film had managed to do so quickly since the start of the pandemic.

Greatly helped by the Labor Day holiday, the feature film worn by Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung reached the exact score of 101,291,000 dollars on Tuesday. For comparison, it had taken Black Widow, the previous installment of the MCU, a day longer to do the same.

Fast & Furious 9, meanwhile, had needed 8 days of operation to pass the 100 million mark, and Without a Noise 2 only reached that score after 20 days.

A promising start to his career for Shang-Chi, whose total revenue now stands at $ 157 million worldwide.

In theaters since September 1 in France, the feature film Destin Daniel Cretton traces the fate of a new Marvel hero, grappling with a past that he tries to flee at all costs and with a father with obscure intentions.

