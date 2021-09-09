Shang-Chi: Did you spot the connection to Black Widow? – Cinema News

Released on September 1, Shang-Chi has yet to reveal all its secrets! A nod to Black Widow was slipped into the film, linking the two Marvel works together. Have you spotted him?

After Spider-Man Far From Home, Shang-Chi is the second Marvel movie to take place after the events of Avengers Endgame. La Maison des Idées could have taken the opportunity to wipe out the past, prepare for phase 4 and focus fully on this new superhero.





But the studio decided otherwise, continuing to play the game of winks at old Marvel. We find this fan service side in Shang-Chi with a reference to Black Widow, a feature film released on July 7. It’s a very subtle Easter Egg that you certainly missed.

ONE CAMEO TO CONNECT THEM ALL

Revealed by ComicBookResources, a cameo makes the link between Shang-Chi and Black Widow. We are at the beginning of the film. Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his friend Katy (Awkwafina) arrive in Macau in search of the hero’s sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang). They enter a clandestine fighting club where we see in particular Wong frying against Abomination.

But moments before, Shang-Chi and Katy walk past a number of “low level fights”, accompanied by Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng). These clashes take place in closed rooms. The last one they witness features a shining man and a woman named Helen.

The latter is embodied by Jade Xu, three-time Wushu world champion. The actress had previously appeared in Black Widow. She was camping one of the Widows freed by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) after defeating General Dreykov. Is that a blink of an eye or does it herald an important role for these seasoned fighters in the future of the MCU?

THE SEQUENCE IN QUESTION

Given the post-credits scene of Black Widow, it is not surprising to find this reference in Shang-Chi. Indeed, we will find Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), sister of Natasha Romanoff, in the future series Hawkeye on Disney +. This cameo, not that insignificant, would therefore serve to prepare the ground for the arrival of several Widows freed by Natasha in her solo adventures. Will they be at the center of Hawkeye’s plot? Answer on November 24! We can also speculate on a possible series around Widows, why not? Kevin Feige, if you can hear us …

Marvel had also announced this cameo with a little teasing on Twitter last July.