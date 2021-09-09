She gets in the elevator forgetting her dog on a leash outside the aircraft

Violently thrown into the air by the force of the machine, the animal fortunately survived this unusual accident.

A carelessness that could have had more serious consequences. A small dog and his owner had an unpleasant mishap a few days ago in a building in Moscow. When taking the elevator, the latter has indeed forgotten her animal, however kept on a leash, outside the aircraft.

When the doors closed and the machine started, the animal was still connected to the interior of the elevator by its leash, wedged between the doors. The elevator then began to climb, carrying the dog in its movement!





Saved by a neighbor

As shown by the video surveillance images of the building in question, the animal was thus lifted by the force of the elevator, before colliding several times with the door, dragged by its leash. Fortunately for the poor beast, a neighbor passing by quickly freed him by loosening the shackle.

According to CNews, the dog was then returned safe and sound to his mistress, who came down from the 16th floor in the process. We can bet that in the future, the latter will pay much more attention to where her dog is when she walks with him in urban space.

