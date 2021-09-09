SNCF will lose, for the first time, a TER line in France

The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region has proposed to its elected officials to choose Transdev to operate the Marseille-Nice link

For the first time, the SNCF is on the verge of losing a TER line in France, the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, led by the right, having proposed to its elected officials to choose Transdev to operate the Marseille- link. Nice.

If the regional elected officials confirm this choice on October 29, it would be the first railway line escaping the SNCF in the context of the competition.

“SNCF Voyageurs wishes Transdev the best of success, in the interests of travelers and the development of rail transport in the region”, reacted SNCF, thus recording the loss of the market.

Opening up to competition

“This choice marks […] the realization of the opening up to competition for which we have been preparing for a long time, where our organizing authorities have the freedom to choose other operators than us ”, affirms Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs.

Three companies were in the running to win this link via Toulon, which concerns 10% of regional traffic in terms of the number of trains offered: the historic public operator SNCF, the private French transport group Transdev and Thello, a subsidiary of the public company of the paths of Italian iron Trenitalia. The 10-year concession contract is estimated at 870 million euros.





With Transdev’s offer, “from 2025, traffic will be doubled” from seven daily round trips to 14, depending on the Region, for “an equivalent price”. The Region has also proposed that the SNCF keep the operation of the “Azur” lines including the links between Les Arcs / Draguignan and Vintimille (Italy), as well as Nice-Tende and finally Cannes-Grasse where the public company was alone in operation. lice.

This second lot represents 23% of regional traffic and the contract, also for 10 years, is estimated at 1.5 billion euros. From 69 daily round trips, the offer will jump to 120, says the Region.

“Social dumping”

Opening up to competition “will significantly improve the offer for users”, welcomed the Region led by Renaud Muselier (Les Républicains).

“This is historic in the railway world, it is the first time that a lot of this importance would be granted to an operator other than the SNCF”, confided Philippe Tabarot, LR senator of the Alpes-Maritimes and former vice-president. president in charge of transport for the Paca region, who managed this dossier until the last regional elections in June.

“We are not surprised because this shows the region’s desire to give competition to the most profitable markets”, reacted Jean-Marie Valencia, communications manager for CGT Cheminots Paca. “We are worried because it will not be without cost for the railway workers”, he was alarmed.

The SUD-Rail union, for its part, denounced “social dumping” and “fragmentation” of the network. “This model is essentially based on social dumping, that is to say on the deterioration of the working and living conditions of railway workers, even though they are an essential element of railway safety”.