“Some countries have focused their attention on the epidemic to the detriment sometimes of the fight against other diseases”, deplores Françoise Vanni

“Some countries have focused their attention and resources on the fight against Covid, sometimes to the detriment of the fight against other diseases“, explained Wednesday, September 8 on franceinfo Françoise Vanni, director of external relations of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria who deplores in her annual report”the devastating impact “ of Covid-19 on the fight against these diseases, which has experienced an unprecedented decline.

franceinfo: Was this decline predictable?

Françoise Vanni: It was to be expected and we had alerted to this risk as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic appeared last year. What we have today is much more precise data on this impact which was devastating in 2020. Now we have important data to be able to react and stimulate a response and prevent this decline from continuing.

How has Covid-19 influenced this decline?

The Covid-19 has caused a number of disruptions in the ability to meet, to travel, to go to health centers. Healthcare workers were very often affected by the disease and had to isolate themselves, they could not provide care to people who presented themselves because they did not have the personal protective equipment to exercise their profession. Health systems have been overwhelmed, especially the laboratory capacity to perform the tests and analyze them afterwards. Supply chains have been disrupted and therefore a number of countries have focused their attention and resources on the fight against Covid to the detriment sometimes of the fight against other equally deadly diseases. It is all of these elements that have come together to have this impact on the most vulnerable and marginalized people.

Are you worried that the situation will be the same in 2021?





Yes, there is still, despite the international response against Covid, a very great inequity in the resources allocated to this response, in the distribution of vaccines, diagnostic instruments, protective equipment, oxygen. So the consequences of the Covid are expected to continue this year. Nevertheless, we note in our report the initiatives that have been taken in certain countries and the strength and resilience in certain health systems which have been able to respond and innovate and adapt to Covid in order to be able to continue the fight against AIDS and tuberculosis. and malaria. Now that we have been able to identify these good practices, we have the means to better accompany and support them to prevent the negative impact from continuing.

Why is the situation particularly worrying about tuberculosis?

Before the onset of Covid-19, tuberculosis was the disease for which progress was slowest. We were already off track to achieve the goals of eradicating this disease by 2030, a goal set by the international community. The Covid has had an even more dramatic impact on tuberculosis, which has similar symptoms and which unfortunately also needs the same type of infrastructure and human capacity to diagnose it. So there has been a very high demand on these resources and there has not been enough for Covid and tuberculosis. Tuberculosis affects marginalized and stigmatized populations, who find themselves all the more excluded with the Covid.