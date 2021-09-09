some patients would develop “superhuman immunity” after infection

Impressive immunity that concerns a certain type of patient, according to a study published in the journal Science.

“Superhuman immunity” in some patients with Covid-19. Behind this term used by several scientists, no superpowers linked to the infection. The American immunologist Shane Crotty prefers the term “hybrid immunity”, which he develops in a study published in Nature and relayed by American radio NPR.

The study reports that some patients will produce very high levels of antibodies but also very flexible, which are able to fight the different variants of the coronavirus circulating in the world. People who develop it after being sick thus become very resistant to the virus and its variants. A “superhuman” immunity which only concerns a certain type of patient.

Impressive immunity in people who are sick and then vaccinated

According to the first findings of the study authors, this very high level of antibodies would be present in people who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 and then vaccinated with an RNA vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer so.

Still partial observations, on 14 patients. “We have only studied this phenomenon with a few patients, because it is an extremely laborious and difficult examination,” virologist Theodora Hatziioannou explains to American radio.





“Well protected against most variants”

Despite these still incomplete observations, this cross-immunity, both via the disease and the vaccine, raises the hopes of the scientists who carried out this study. “We can reasonably predict that these people will be fairly well protected against most, and perhaps all, of the variants of SARS-Cov-2 likely to appear in the future”, specifies the virologist Paul Bieniasz on the American radio NPR .

Last month, the virologist explained in a study that he had found antibodies that can strongly neutralize the six variants of concern, including delta and beta, in people with hybrid immunity.

What immunity for vaccines who have never been infected?

What about people who have never contracted Covid-19 or who contracted the disease after the vaccine? “I’m pretty sure that a third dose will help a person’s antibodies evolve even further, and maybe they will gain some flexibility, but will someday get the flexibility that the one notices after a natural infection? It is not clear “, estimates the virologist Theodora Hatziioannou.

When asked the same question, immunologist John Wherry, of the University of Pennsylvania, is a little more optimistic. “In our research, we are already seeing some of this evolution of antibodies occurring in people who have just been vaccinated,” he says, “although it is probably happening more quickly in people who have been infected before.”

In a study published in line in late August, Wherry and colleagues showed that over time, people who have only received two doses of the vaccine without being infected before begin to make more flexible antibodies, which can better recognize the worrisome variants of the vaccine. virus.

