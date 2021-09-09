Sorare new La Liga partner

La Liga can, from this Thursday, count on a new financial partner. The French company Sorare, specializing in the exchange of digital football player cards, modeled on the Panini stickers, has joined forces with the Spanish first and second divisions within the framework of a global partnership.
Thanks to this, Sorare will be able to “Throw non-fungible tokens (NFT, a blockchain-based technology) of all these players, thus creating new sources of income for La Liga clubs ” who will recover royalties, explained the Parisian start-up. In particular, fans will be able to acquire digital ownership of a card bearing the image of FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, one of the platform’s investors.
Tebas targets “new audiences”
“Sorare’s ambition is to partner with the twenty best football leagues in the world by the end of 2022”, advances the Parisian start-up in a press release. Four Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid, were previously present on the platform which now has 180 licensed clubs.
The prospect of obtaining new income has delighted Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish League, eager for the idea “To reach new audiences around the world”. Sorare claims more than 250,000 active players. At the start of the year, the company announced a first fundraising of 40 million euros, then a partnership with the video game publisher Ubisoft.