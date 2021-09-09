Space: a strange signal detected in the Milky Way

A new mystery to be solved. High-performance Australian radio telescopes have detected a transient signal traveling through space from the Milky Way. An investigation has been opened to find out what could be the cause.

The Askap (for “Australian square kilometer array pathfinder”), considered to be one of the most sensitive radio telescope networks in the world, has indeed revealed that it has picked up this signal many times over the past few years. This one, officially called ASKAP J173608.2-321635, is described as very variable, reports Futura Sciences. His show can last for several weeks, then suddenly disappear.

In just over a year, between April 2019 and August 2020, it has been recorded 13 times by Askap. Then, two other radio telescopes detected it in their turn, in February and April 2021. What to add to the caution of the astronomers, who had never received the signal until then. His trace does not exist in the archives either. Another source of questioning lies in the fact that it is not accompanied by any other signal, for example x-rays.

An investigation to find the origin of the signal

The questions of scientists are all the stronger as such a phenomenon is very likely to be linked to an unusual event in space. A similar fact had recently occurred, for example, when a star exploded while swallowing a black hole, report our colleagues.





To understand the origin of the signal, the “investigators” proceed by elimination. It cannot be an erupting star, because no x-ray emission exists. Not a pulsar either, whose recordings would be much more regular.

The suspicions are rather towards a GCRT (“Galctic center radio transients”), a transient signal coming from the center of the galaxy. Three similar cases were identified in the 2000s and need to be confirmed. Again, their source remains unknown.