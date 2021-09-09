SpaceX prepares for the world’s first fully civilian space flight

In a few days, four aspiring astronauts will board SpaceX’s Resilience spacecraft as part of the Inspiration4 mission, the company’s first fully civilian one. Once in space, the four crew members will be able to enjoy an incredible view of Earth from the capsule dome.

A great first

The first fully civilian flight in history is due in a few days. The mission, dubbed Inspiration4, is scheduled to take off from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on September 15. Note that the exact take-off time will be determined a few days before launch. In the event of a technical or meteorological problem, a “backup date” is already set for the next day.

Aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, the four-person crew – Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski (read more here) – will fly on a three-day trip around Earth at about 570 km above sea level, which is about 130 km higher than the International Space Station. Objective: To raise awareness and raise funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis (United States).

Rigorous training

For this mission, the four members naturally had to follow a training process. For six months, they chained parabolic flights (zero-g flights), centrifuge runs, simulations on board the ship, classroom studies and other medical examinations.





They also climbed Mount Ranier. Professional astronauts are in fact also used to this type of getaway. The goal is to place the crew in an environment forcing those concerned to work together to face unexpected obstacles, thus promoting group cohesion.

Once in space, remember that the crew members will also be able to enjoy a breathtaking view of the Earth thanks to an observation dome installed for the occasion instead of the usual mooring adapter at the front of the ship. On September 1, all have laid inside before the structure is sent to Cape Canaveral to be integrated into the capsule.

A look at Dragon’s Cupola, which will provide our Inspiration4 astronauts with incredible views of Earth from orbit! The crew visited the flight-hardware Cupola in California before it was shipped to Florida for integration with Dragon Resilience. pic.twitter.com/9ivMZrS1ip – Inspiration4 (@ inspiration4x) September 1, 2021

A miniseries for Netflix

For those interested, the development of this mission is also the subject of a documentary entitled Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, which Netflix produced in partnership with Time Warner. This will be the very first documentary produced by the platform to cover such an event in near real time.

The mini-series will have five episodes. The first two episodes (both airing September 6) will introduce the public to the four astronauts. On September 13, the third and fourth episodes will show how the crew have spent the past six months training for the mission. The launch of Inspiration4 will then be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Finally in the fifth and final episode, broadcast on September 30, viewers will be able to appreciate for themselves what the astronauts saw as they circled the Earth for three days.