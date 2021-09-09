Spider-Man 4: 18 minutes of canceled gameplay just like movie just leaked

During the good first half of the 2000s, and under the leadership of Sam Raimi, Peter Parker takes the features of Tobey McGuire for a series of three films. If it was, for a time, a question of giving life to a fourth film, and a fourth video game adaptation, this was not the case, for the benefit of a reboot of the franchise and a new face, Andrew Garfield’s.

This first contextualization is necessary because if there is no trace of the fourth film, Spider-Man 4 video game version, he, indeed appeared today on the youtube channel Obscure Gamers across a long extract of 18 minutes which reveals the gameplay drafts of the canceled game. The channel sends us back to his site to learn more.

This “prototype” version of the gameplay, dating from 2009, can be explained in particular by the few elements that the developers of Radical Entertainment, former Activision studio, had at the time. Indeed, Sam Raimi would not have managed to develop a scenario that suits him completely. As a result, the development team only benefited from a few bits of history, in order to have a little context, and raw gameplay elements that can now be seen in the extract.





From the Xbox 360 version, Spider-Man 4 preview, which would most certainly have been part of Activision’s catalog, just like the three previous games, takes us through the city, the map of which can be quickly viewed, and slalom between the buildings to illustrate the way in which Peter Parker manages to move thanks to his talents as a spider man.

We can also see performing series of hits and combos‘ and a long aerial combat against a helicopter. The last minutes of the video are devoted to many clashes including a boss.

Initially planned to accompany the release of the film, also canceled, in 2011, Spider-Man 4 had started development in 2008 with the goal of launching on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC and was between 10 and 15% of its development when teams learned of its cancellation.. Two other versions, intended for the Wii and the DS, were planned and entrusted, respectively to Eurocom and Vicarious Visions, before experiencing the same fate.

