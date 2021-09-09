Spider-Man No Way Home: Andrew Garfield denies knowing of any appearance

While rumors are rife about the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield finds himself in a slightly oppressive situation …

It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting

Andrew Garfield, in Variety

“It will either be very disappointing for people or really exciting“. The actor Andrew Garfield summed it up in one sentence. In an interview with Variety, the actor of Peter Parker in the franchise The Amazing Spider-Man returned – again – on the many rumors claiming that Tobey Maguire (from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise) and he would be present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

At the beginning of May, he had already expressed his dismay at the questions relating to this film, being in a position to say nothing would be as disappointing to fans as to confirm or deny: “It’s like convincing everyone you’re not Mafia. I feel like I’m in a game. ” I promise you I’m not the werewolf “, And everyone is like” You are the werewolf! You are the werewolf pu ****! “”. (extract from the Happy Sad Confused podcast).

But the Confirmed return of Alfred Molina in his character of Doctor Octopus from the Raimi franchise, and Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man helped reignite the rumor again. In his interview with Variety a few days ago, the actor had to come back to the question.





I understand why people are freaking out about the concept, because I’m a fan too. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments like “Oh my god, how cool would it be if they did that?” “. (…) But it is important for me to say officially that it is not something that I am aware that I am involved in. But I know that I will not be able to say anything that will convince anyone I don’t know what’s going on. No matter what I say, I’m screwed. It will either be very disappointing for people or really exciting. “

Not confirming, not completely denying, Andrew Garfield still leaves fans in relative limbo. By claiming not to be aware of being involved in the project, he leaves the door open. However, with Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing in December in our theaters, it’s quite unlikely that he could be present at the shoot if he was not – really – yet aware.

EDIT / An intriguing video A video was recently leaked, without sound, and showing Andrew Garfield in his costume of Spider-Man, in front of a blue background. It seems chat with another actor in a Spidey costume. This video could be a fake, could date from his films (he would be discussing with an understudy as well), or Could be a Spider-Man: No Way Home leak. In any case, it remains to be taken with a grain of salt.

Unless an official confirmation from Marvel Studios, or a trailer showing them on screen, we will probably not know if the rumors are true before the film’s release. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 15th in our theaters.

