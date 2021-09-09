Stade Rennais – Mercato: white season for Camavinga at Real Madrid?

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the winners of the Rouge et Noirs

Camavinga on the bench all season? Transferred to Real Madrid in the last hours of the transfer window from Stade Rennais for 30 million euros + 15 bonuses, Eduardo Camavinga did the business of the Breton club who did not want to part with them for free when his contract was coming to an end next year. Nevertheless, despite his great potential which allowed him to be coveted by the biggest European teams, the young Frenchman could suffer from stiff competition in the midfield among the merengues. According to information from Spanish media AS, many players are ahead of him in Carlo Ancelotti’s hierarchy.

Traffic jam coming in the middle?

It must be said that Carlo Ancelotti has a choice in the midfield with no less than 8 possibilities. Apart from the 3 indisputable holders, 3 times winners of the Champions League, Casemiro – Kroos – Modric, Real recently extended their promising Federico Valverde but can also count on Isco, the versatile Lucas Vasquez, Dani Ceballos and finally Eduardo Camavinga. According to the Spanish newspaper, Camavinga may benefit from little playing time this season – especially game ends – which could be a brake on his progress, he who was used to playing almost every game with Stade Rennais.

A tough profile to fit?

Moreover, his profile could also pose a problem for Carlo Ancelotti. Liking very much to project forward, Camavinga does not present himself as a replacement for Casemiro, a real pivot in front of the defense and key piece of recovery. The Spanish newspaper analyzes the fact that the French midfielder does not yet possess “the tactical discipline and even less, the clairvoyance of Kroos”, the only solution, therefore, to come and replace Luka Modric, appreciated for his vision of the game and his exceptional passing quality. but also capable of scoring something Camavinga struggles to do with only 2 goals scored in Ligue 1 in 3 years.





The Frenchman seems far from arriving on conquered ground in Madrid and will have to work a lot and progress if he wants to win at Real Madrid even if his talent at his young age suggests that Carlo Ancelotti has in his hands a diamond that all he has to do is polish.

