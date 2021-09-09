Stade Toulousain, Barça of rugby? Didier Lacroix paves the way for the entry of socios into the capital

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

Will the supporters of Ernest Wallon tomorrow be the equivalent of the socios of Camp Nou, the stadium of FC Barcelona? (© Illustration / Iconsport)

Will Stade Toulousain be the FC Barcelona of rugby tomorrow? On the occasion of his back-to-school press conference, Thursday, September 9, 2021, Didier Lacroix, the president of Toulouse stadium, paved the way for an unexpected development: an upcoming recapitalization of the club, and the entry of new shareholders into the capital, or even socios, like the famous Catalan football club.

“Guarantee the sustainability of the club”

“We must strengthen the competitiveness of the club in the broad sense”, sketched Didier Lacroix, before announcing that the 2021-2022 season would be that of a “Club recapitalization period, to strengthen its own funds and guarantee its sustainability ”.

“We should change the shareholding structure in the 2021-2022 season, look at who can support us, and ask ourselves the question of members and a public shareholder”. Didier LacroixPresident of Stade Toulousain

FC Barcelona as a model

“The question will arise in the year,” he insisted. Asked about this opening of the capital to fans of the Rouge et Noir, he did not hide take the Catalan Blaugrana as a reference, especially since the Stade Toulousain is also, like FC Barcelona, ​​a sports club with rugby, tennis … The Catalan club is indeed one of the few whose “socios” are the owners, the supporters being directly shareholders. Is this the model that Didier Lacroix wants to transpose to the biggest palmares of European rugby? If “Occitan and Catalan cultures and identities are not quite similar”, the president sees a number of points in common between the flagship clubs of Toulouse and Barcelona.

“Barça is sitting on a sports center, an economy that we have been looking at under a magnifying glass for a while, and from which we are trying to retain ideas”. Didier Lacroix

What rights behind this status?

For Didier Lacroix, the club is playing its destiny there: “That’s it, prepare for hard knocks future. Because it’s not when things are going badly that you have to ask yourself the question! », Outlined the president, renewed in July 2021 for four years at the head of the club, like the rest of the management board (with the exception of Thomas Castaignède, who wished to stop, editor’s note).

“We are studying the way in which we will be interested in the general public. And we are entitled to ask the question whether the entry of socios is something that can be beneficial for our club. We must think about the governance which results from it, to the rights which are granted behind this statute of socios. It is in our reflection. ” Didier Lacroix

Surf the “emotional capital” around the club

The president believes that in addition to the financial aspect, to bring supporters into the capital, “it is interesting in sociological construction “ around the club.





“There is an emotional capital with the Stade Toulousain and a possibility of witnessing it which is to be explored”. Didier Lacroix

And now sponsorships on the support wall

“The first example that we tested on attractiveness is the support wall”, then recalled Didier Lacroix. Launched during the first confinement to financially support the Stadium, the initiative was a great success and resulted in “a worldwide enthusiasm around the club”. ” While 25,000 bricks have already been installed, the support wall will continue, with the launch of a digital wall, and a sponsorship system ”announced Didier Lacroix. The idea? Encourage friends or relatives to support the Stadium, in return for which they will be able to benefit from … photos with players.

Beyond the sporting aspect, “the most important thing this year” for the reigning champions of France and Europe will also be to “find the public”, insisted Didier Lacroix, who therefore wants to capitalize on “The attractiveness of the Stade Toulousain“, Boosted this year more than ever thanks to mail order sales.

The other major projects of the club

In addition to the recapitalization of the club, Didier Lacroix recalled the next big sites to Ernest Wallon: this season will be marked by continued cohabitation with the TO XIII, the redevelopment of the square, and a new synthetic training ground, “of the same size as the main field”.

In the longer term, the club is working on the development of the Cité des Rugbys and the South stand by 2025. And it also has its eyes riveted on “the deadline for the arrival of the metro” in 2028. , one station of which will serve Ernest Wallon. Stade Toulousain is already working on the “economic potential of land”, even if it means moving the training grounds.

“We must think about the relocation of the training center, to innovate, be efficient and derive the best economic benefit from it”. Didier Lacroix

“We are facing two difficulties”, summarizes Didier Lacroix. “The first is that we are cramped, and we don’t know until when our training center will be valid. The second is to strengthen the capital of the Stadium ”. Vast sites.

Accounts “in balance” with aid Concerning the finances of the club, the president wanted to be reassuring and defeated the rumors on the deficit, at the end of this difficult season where despite “exceptional performances” on the sporting level, the club lost a lot of recipes, having had to play behind closed doors most of the season …

If he has for the moment to face an operating deficit of the order of 8 million euros, with loans guaranteed by the State, a rebound loan from the departmental council, and a “ticketing compensation” which should be granted by the state, it should end the 2020-2021 season just “in balance”. But the mess is colossal for the club … Didier Lacroix has made his calculations: without the health crisis, “a season with a double title” would have generated “a profit of the order of 1 to 1.5 million euros”.

.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.