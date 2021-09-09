Star Wars KOTOR: the remake of the cult RPG of BioWare officially released on PS5

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) will be making a comeback. The cult RPG of BioWare will be entitled to a remake developed by the studio Aspyr, as announced at the opening of the PlayStation Showcase broadcast tonight.

Released in July 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is considered one of the best games based on the universe imagined by George Lucas. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced about the arrival of a remake of this RPG which had a sequel in 2004, called Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords and this time signed Obsidian Entertainment.

Star Wars KOTOR Remake: a temporary PS5 console exclusive

These rumors are now confirmed thanks to Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake has been announced on PS5 in a short trailer showing the iconic character of Revan. For now, no more images or any release date. We just know that the game is developed by Aspyr Media, a Texas studio specializing in ports for almost 25 years. On the PS Blog, we are told that the studio has brought together “veterans who have worked on great RPGs (…) as well as some members of the original development team of Knights of the Old Republic”.





Sony also specifies that the game will be a PS5 console exclusive at launch. Regarding a PC version, nothing has been indicated for the moment. The teams at Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment have teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to bring you a remake of this cult Star Wars adventure. We are recreating one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with technology, modern features and graphics, while staying true to the story and characters we cherish “.

Remember that the Star Wars license is no longer exclusive to Electronic Arts, as announced a few months ago with the arrival of the Lucaslfilm Games label. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are notably working on a new open-world Star Wars game.