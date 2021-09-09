Staxel: The cubic sandbox joins the Switch in a few weeks

Staxel was released on Steam in 2018, and will soon join the Switch catalog in a full version optimized for the Nintendo console.

Resulting from cross between Minecraft and Stardew Valley, Staxel had found its audience on Steam after its early access in 2018 and its official release in 2019. Today counting more than 2,400 reviews on average “very positive“ on the Valve client, the game will soon join the Switch catalog.

In Staxel, you must take over the family farm, manage crops and livestock in order to develop and optimize your agricultural operation. The environment is fully modular, you can destroy and build just about anything, just like in most sandbox games. In Staxel, you belong to a community, and the inhabitants of the village will be there to offer you different activities, sell you articles, tell you what is happening in the area … village life is rich, and you will have plenty of time to explore it. Besides, you will also be able to physically explore the world, and discover distant lands which could also be inhabited, or totally wild. A multiplayer mode will also allow you to play with friends.





The Switch version of the game benefits from all updates, and all expansions of the PC game. The game was otherwise optimized to develop the best performance possible on the Nintendo console. The controls and interface have also been revised for console.

Staxel will be released on Nintendo Switch on September 23. Scheduled to sell for € 19.99, the game is currently on sale if you pre-order it on the eShop, sold for € 14.99.

To read also