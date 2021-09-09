Stefan Küng crowned European time trial champion, Rémi Cavagna 9th

Deprived of an Olympic medal for four tenths in Tokyo, Stefan Küng set the record straight on Thursday in Trento. The Swiss kept his European time trial champion jersey by unbolting the local idol, Filippo Ganna, from his pedestal. In the lead at the intermediate score of the 22-kilometer course, the Italian was heading for a coronation at home but the confetti remained in the closet. Blame it on a supersonic end of race for Küng.
Three seconds behind at the halfway point, the Swiss took ten seconds from Ganna to cross the line as the winner. Often frustrated this season (2nd and 4th in the Tour de France time trial), the Groupama-FDJ rider is therefore adding a second blue-white-star jersey to his list of achievements.
Evenepoel 3rd, Cavagna far from the podium
Very good at managing his effort, the Swiss even allowed himself the luxury of catching up with Rémi Cavagna, who started a minute ahead of him, in the last bends of the course. Ambitious, the “Clermont-Ferrand TGV” had to be content with a ninth place, 1’06 ”behind Küng and 51 seconds behind the bronze medal, which had fallen into the hands of Remco Evenepoel. The 2019 European exercise champion has regained his best level on his time trial bike and has long held the shock against the duo Küng-Ganna.
Fallen Stefan Küng between Changé and Laval during the Tour de France, on the Mayenne roads dear to Marc Madiot, Tadej Pogacar was far from playing in the same court as the Swiss this Thursday. The Slovenian took only 12th place, 1’21 ” behind the winner, not helped by a completely flat course tailored to Filippo Ganna.
Defeated, the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will have the opportunity to take his revenge in ten days in Flanders, to in turn retain the title of world champion obtained last year at Imola. But the neo-double European champion Stefan Küng and the Olympic champion Primoz Roglic, in great shape on the Vuelta, should also have their say.