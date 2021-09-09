Stella Belmondo, Jean Dujardin … Her family and friends gathered at Les Invalides (PHOTOS)

This Thursday, September 9, a national tribute is paid to Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Invalides, in Paris. 700 guests are present for a final farewell to the Magnificent.
The time has come to say goodbye to one of the last sacred monsters of French cinema. This Thursday afternoon, the guests follow one another to salute the memory of Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died last Monday at the age of 88. This national tribute takes place in the Cour d’Honneur of the Invalides, in Paris. 700 guests are invited to the ceremony and 1000 people from the public are allowed to follow the tribute from the corridors of the Cour d’Honneur. On the Esplanade des Invalides, two large screens broadcast the speeches of the guests. The Elysée asked Thierry Ardisson to produce a montage of extracts from cult films by Jean-Paul Belmondo. Validated by the family, this video was broadcast before the ceremony while relatives and the public entered the Invalides. After reviewing the military troops, Emmanuel Macron delivered a eulogy in front of the coffin of the actor, saluting his immense career and his unalterable optimism.
Tears and smiles
From 3 p.m., guests started flocking to the Esplanade des Invalides. We saw Jean Dujardin and Gilles Lellouche arrive together, not far from Michel Drucker and DJ Bob Sinclar, who takes his nickname from the film The magnificent. Among the other invited actors, Samy Nacéri, who returned to the microphone of BFM TV on the TV movie The eldest of the Ferchaux which he had filmed in 2001 with Bébel: “It was the fireworks display, every day. For a young actor like me, it was fabulous to learn from him. He made me want to make films, him, Delon, Gabin, Ventura … “ Despite the seriousness of the moment, many are the guests who displayed a smile, in tribute to the solar character of the actor. Some arrived with a rose or a flower in their hand. The couple Marion Cotillard / Guillaume Canet was also present, as was Patrick Bruel or Richard Anconina, visibly very moved, who had shared the poster with Belmondo in Itinerary of a spoiled child.
Jean-Paul Belmondo’s relatives united
Of course, the family of Jean-Paul Belmondo had a front row seat for this national tribute, starting with Victor Belmondo who delivered, shortly after 4:45 p.m., a moving speech on behalf of his six grandchildren. Several television personalities were also present, such as Cyril Hanouna, who had burst into tears on Monday in TPMP to the evocation of the disappearance of the actor, or Christophe Dechavanne. Political figures were not missing, starting with former President François Hollande, Prime Minister Jean Castex and several members of the government such as Eric Dupond-Moretti or Jean-Michel Blanquer. On the other hand, Alain Delon, whose presence at the Invalides was anticipated, did not make the trip this Thursday afternoon.
Find the photos of this national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo in our slideshow.