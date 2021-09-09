Student employment: 15,000 additional jobs offered by the government

By Cécile D. Posted on September 9, 2021 at 1:17 p.m.

At the microphone of Sud Radio this Thursday, September 9, Elisabeth Borne announced that 15,000 additional student job offers would be posted this morning on the site 1 young, 1 solution.

After a very difficult year for students, especially those who have been deprived of odd jobs, the government is trying to make up for it. This Thursday, September 9, 2021 on South Radio, Elisabeth Borne announced the immediate launch of 15,000 student job offers.

” We want to help students who want to find a small job by posting online, as soon as [jeudi] morning 15,000 student job offers “, Reveals the Minister of Labor, who specifies:” it is a job that does not penalize the student, who must also continue his studies and pass his exams “. These new student job offers are contracts of less than 15 hours per week, so that study time is not encroached on too much by work.

These job proposals are to be discovered on the platform 1 young, 1 solution, in which there are already internship, work-study, student or job offers. The childcare or tutoring, hotel and catering and housekeeping sectors are the most cited in the list of work proposals.

The platform dedicated to helping young people find a job is very frequently consulted, and would have already enabled “ nearly three million young people to find a job, training, a learning, an integration path “, Welcomes Elisabeth Borne, who adds that the site launched in November 2020 is” today rich of more than 400,000 job offers dedicated to young people. “

At the microphone of Sud Radio, the Minister of Labor encourages employers to take initiatives to support the country’s economic recovery. Prime Macron, salary increase, training … Elisabeth Borne ensures that ” our economy is picking up again very quickly, very strongly! ”, Although companies are faced with a labor shortage for the lowest positions.