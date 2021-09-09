Super Mario 64: a real LEGO block unveiled, from the game!

Even twenty-five years later, Super Mario 64 continues to impose itself: this true legend of the video game will soon be available through a nice derivative product stamped LEGO, just unveiled.

LEGOs like Mario are not about to run out of steam, it is a priori a certainty. Moreover, this is not the first time that the two brands have collaborated since we were entitled, some time ago now, to the friendly collaboration of LEGO Super Mario and his minifigures. Today, another childhood dream is taking shape: the arrival of a real block from games, and more precisely from the legendary Super Mario 64.

This colorful object is therefore presented through a promotional video, supported by music that we will probably never get tired of: far from being a simple block, it contains a platform that can be easily deployed and on which you can build the sets of your choice. The possibility of redoing the levels of the famous software is also advanced thanks to the various statuettes, included in the offer.





As usual with the brand, it will nevertheless not be cold in the eyes and be ready to heat the credit card: this very beautiful object of 2,064 pieces will cost the sum of € 169.99. The release is also scheduled for October 1.