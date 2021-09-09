Symbol of Afghan resistance against the Taliban, this photo of a protester has gone viral – Ouest-France evening edition

By Édouard LAMORT, with agencies

A Reuters news agency photo taken during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 7, 2021 has gone viral on the internet. Shared thousands of times, the image has become a symbol of freedom and resilience of the Afghan people.

It is a photo taken in Afghanistan that will perhaps go down in history and that shivers down your spine. Since September 7, 2021, this image disseminated by the Reuters news agency has gone viral on social networks, Twitter in the lead. It shows a woman, an anonymous Afghan woman, during an anti-Pakistani demonstration near the Pakistani embassy in Kabul. Veiled and dressed in a black dress, she faces a man from the new regime who targets her with his automatic weapon. The red-haired woman is surrounded by several men.

Massively shared, the cliché has become a symbol of freedom and Afghan resistance against the Taliban.

An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face to face with a Taliban armed man who pointed his gun to her chest.

Photo: @Reuters pic.twitter.com/8VGTnMKsih – Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 7, 2021

What is going on in Afghanistan?

Since the effective withdrawal of American troops on August 30, the Taliban, Islamic fundamentalists grouped together in a military organization, came to power at the end of the summer of 2021, twenty years after having ruled the country with an iron fist between 1996 and 2001.

Protesters in the streets of Kabul during an anti-Pakistani demonstration near the Pakistani embassy on September 7, 2021 (Photo: Stringer: Reuters)

Since then, hundreds of Afghans marched regularly in several cities of the country including Kabul, the capital, thus challenging the new power of the Taliban.

Among the demonstrators, many women. The latter fear being excluded by the Taliban from public life as during their previous regime, between 1996 and 2001. They demand the right to keep their freedoms.





When was the photo taken?

It was during one of its demonstrations, on September 7, that the much shared photo of this Afghan woman held in the face was taken. During this demonstration, nearly a hundred demonstrators, mostly women, gathered in front of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul. “Afghan women want their country to be free, to be rebuilt. We [les Afghans] are tired ”, a protester, Sarah Fahim, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

These protests are dangerous for those who participate in them, as these large gatherings are closely watched by the Taliban. According to our colleagues from RTL radio, on September 7, “Two people were reportedly killed and four others wounded in Herat while in Kabul the Taliban violently dispersed the crowd with warning shots”.

“Like me, hundreds, thousands of women & girls around #Afghanistan are ready to die. This is our destiny … they are not able to remove us, to take our rights, we will continue our protests even if we die “A young woman in Kabul tells me why she was out on the streets today. pic.twitter.com/Bt0N04h8dB – Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) September 7, 2021

But the determination of the demonstrators does not waver for the moment, some being ready to die for their freedom. “Hundreds, thousands of women and girls in Afghanistan are ready to die”, a young girl told journalist Yalta Hakim of British BBC radio.

Violations of women’s rights

This repressive policy of the Taliban vis-à-vis women has just been denounced by the United Nations. This creates a “Incredible fear” in Afghanistan and violations of women’s rights are reported daily in the country, Alison Davidian, deputy United Nations representative in the country, told AFP on September 8 in Kabul.

Since the Taliban came to power, restrictions on women are legion continues the official. “Some women are prohibited from going out to their homes without being accompanied by a relative, she detailed. Others are forced to give up their jobs, domestic violence protection centers have been targeted, and shelters for women’s rights activists are no longer available.. “

Public statements that do not, however, prevent the Taliban from continuing to muzzle women in the country. In a recent interview with Australian channel SBS News, a senior Islamist militia official said Afghan women would not be allowed to play cricket, a popular sport in the country, or any other sport, in order to avoid exposing their body.