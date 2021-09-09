Tales of Arise: Mobile projects and remakes, the franchise evokes its future

Very dense saga and real institution, Tales of is a series with proven potential time and time again. Its last episode, Tales of Arise, is a brilliant success and fans of the brand wonder what the future holds: an element of answer is precisely provided by Bandai Namco.

Begun in 1995, the Tales of saga is now part of the furniture and the thing is not about to change. While Tales of Arise is just released – our review is available right here – and Tales of Luminaria has just been announced on iOS and Android, Bandai Namco discusses the future of the franchise at the microphone of 4Gamer. And this one promises to be rather dense.

First of all, Yûsuke Tomizawa asserts that many games will continue to be released, so as to maintain a regular exit rate: this therefore concerns episodes on home consoles, yes, but also mobile projects in order to maintain its community in the long term.

We plan to combine these kinds of projects with applications for phones that we will continue to operate.

Also and above all, the developer tackles a more substantial subject, that of the nature of the planned projects: “We plan to respond to requests for remakes and remasters”, he says. With seventeen games to his credit, we can safely say that the series has plenty to do.





Finally, the Japanese designer claims that events dedicated to Tales of, such as Tales of Festival, and “other video projects” will continue to fuel and rhythm the community. After five years of absence, the brand seems to be more invigorated than ever and determined to be talked about.