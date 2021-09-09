Tales of Arise: Our test video to find out everything in six minutes

With Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco celebrates 25 years of the Tales of saga. This new episode presented as a turning point in the series shows the ambition to convince both newcomers and early fans. Successful bet ? Answer in our test video.

The first quality of Tales of Arise is found first in its scenario rich in revelations and its fascinating universe. Here, no Manichean vision of things, everything is more nuanced and subtle. In addition, the title can count on its endearing cast which allows players to take an interest in the plot, even if it means being too talkative. But what makes this adventure all the more memorable are also its shimmering graphics. With its use of Unreal Engine 4, we travel through colorful environments in a detailed cel-shading in a pictorial style. The experience is all the more pleasant on next-gen consoles as it consistently delivers 60 frames per second. Unfortunately, the game also suffers from a too short display distance which gives the sensation of seeing elements of the scenery appear as you pass through it.





On the gameplay side, the title offers very dynamic fights thanks to frantic action. Between normal attacks and Artes, it is easy to trigger impressive combos that end in style thanks to Bonus Strikes, a spectacular way to finish off your enemies. To avoid the feeling of repetitiveness, it is even possible to switch at any time to another character to enjoy a different gameplay. But by always wanting to be more dynamic, the action sometimes ends up being confusing, which can be problematic with the bosses. Finally, we can also blame the game for its bestiary which is renewed little during the forty hours necessary to complete it. Not enough to spoil this remarkable adventure which suggests good for the future of the saga.

