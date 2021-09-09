Tesla wants to replace windshield wipers with … laser beams

Not content with wanting to fly his Tesla, Elon Musk would also like to equip them with lasers. According to the specialized site Electrek, generally well informed about Tesla, the Californian manufacturer has filed a patent on a truly amazing technology. Indeed, Elon Musk’s firm would like to use laser beams to clean small debris and stains on its windshield. This technology would simply replace traditional windshield wipers. Tesla has reportedly been working on this project for more than two years, but it is only very recently that the manufacturer has really taken action.





Laser beams coming out of the hood

The diagrams and the explanatory texts which accompany them are rather summary concerning the functioning of the system. The device could be placed on or under the hood of vehicles. As soon as he detected a debris, such as a pebble, or when he noticed the presence of a stain, he would order either its destruction before impact or its cleaning.

Even if this technology were to emerge, it seems very difficult to imagine its approval by road safety authorities. But that does not prevent the finest observers of the brand from noting that during its presentation, the Cybertruck was not equipped with windshield wipers. If one day this project were to come to fruition, it seems obvious that Tesla’s futuristic pickup would be the ideal vehicle to launch it.

Source : Electrek