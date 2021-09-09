Test of The Artful Escape by jeuxvideo.com

Annapurna’s latest publication to date, The Artful Escape offers a short musical stroll apart, whose show was quite unique. An adventure available on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series and in Game Pass this September 9, 2021.

Mentioned in 2016 then rebooted several times to satisfy growing ambitions, The Artful Escape is the first production from the Australian studio Beethoven and Dinosaur. It is more particularly worn by Johnny “Galvatron”, founding member and lead guitarist of the eponymous group, The Galvatron. Inspired by his own teenage fantasy of the music industry and David Bowie’s journey to create his fictional character Ziggy Stardust, the game traces the quest for identity of a certain Francis Vendetti. A highly psychedelic journey unlike any other.

Highly contemplative

Teenage guitarist prodigy, Francis evolves in the shadow of his uncle, a former icon of the folk scene whose legend is still told in the small town of Calypso. It is here that our young hero must inaugurate his first concert, overwhelmed by a legacy visibly too overwhelming. But a setback causes him to miss the party; an encounter with an alien and the captain of a certain cosmic lung brings him into the multiverse: a world apart made up of neon lights, floating operas and the indecipherable depths of the Extraordinary Cosmic where he will be able to create his character scene of his own. You will probably have understood it: The Artful Escape takes you on a highly abstract journey; A universe full of completely extravagant sets and chimerical creatures that are revealed by horizontal scrolling. The game is set up as a real work of contemplation. And the beauty of each shot readily forgives your character’s minimalist animations.

Your ears will also be filled with exhilarating proposals. Since it is the soul of the game, the music is naturally omnipresent. If you start the journey with some pretty sung folk tunes, the chords become more rock and electrifying as Francis asserts his music. And his guitar solo is enriched with new nuances throughout the journey. Finally on the sound side, we can enjoy fully dubbed dialogues that inherit the quite remarkable vocal performances of comedians Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers. And then note that a French translation is present.

The quest for nonsense

The Artful Escape does not stick to a strictly lucid narrative thread and chooses a much more divisive path. The objectives that our hero must accomplish are, like the game, completely fantastic. So you’ll have to find your way to a cosmic lung, cross a dead city, or get your hands on a teleportation turtle. Quests of which you may sometimes forget the object, as the dialogues that accompany them are as nebulous as they are fanciful. We will essentially understand that Francis is trying to resolve an existential crisis and find the star he wants to become, from his look to the way he markets himself. The rest is free for interpretation. The game is therefore a confusing trip which it is difficult to unhook during its first hours.. But as unusual as it is, the course can run out of steam in its last moments, as the assumed nonsense reaches its climax.





On the gameplay side, you will have to slide with pleasure on the slopes of unusual worlds while strumming the strings of your guitar, jump from platform to platform and occasionally interact with some elements of the scenery. Overall, it will be a musical walk of at most five hours, nevertheless enriched by its few little rhythm games; the latter ask you to reproduce the notes played by ever more eccentric bosses. If the experience is pleasant, no difficulty is particularly appropriate and the mechanics hardly ever change. Finally, another possibility: you will also have the opportunity to compose your stage outfit from a wide range of customization options. An essential passage to create your image of intergalactic rockstar.

Conclusion



Strong points Visually sumptuous

A completely eccentric universe

Excellent dubbing

A pleasant contemplative stroll Weak points Gameplay that does not evolve

Sometimes too abstract quests

Highly contemplative, utterly eccentric and absolutely magnificent, The Artful Escape offers a visual and sound experience that is as puzzling as it is thrilling. But the beauty of the abstract can reach its limits when the nonsense ends up losing us. And the journey sometimes runs out of steam when the gameplay remains on its way. However, the journey remains relatively captivating, both for its beauty and its uniqueness. But there is no doubt that he will be divisive.