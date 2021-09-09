“Thank you Grandpa for giving us so much joy”: the homage of Victor, the grandson of Jean-Paul Belmondo

He was the first to speak, between the review of the troops and the speech of Emmanuel Macron. In the courtyard of the Invalides this Thursday afternoon, during the national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo, Victor walked towards the desk, surrounded by Bébel’s five other grandchildren. And in an emotional but clear voice, he paid homage full of tenderness to his grandfather. “There will remain a sun,” said the son of Paul Belmondo and Luana. The sun does not go out, it shines, it radiates all the time. Because he’s going to bed somewhere, he’s waking up somewhere. (…) Thank you Grandpa for giving us so much joy, for sharing your positivity. You leave us full of this happiness. Have fun with your friends who you missed so much. We think of you, we love you ”.

It was during a meeting this Wednesday between the Belmondo family, Brigitte Macron and his collaborators that it was decided that Victor would speak on behalf of the Belmondo clan. At 27, the young man is also an actor, unlike his older brother Alessandro, a chef, but like his little brother Giacomo, who is in film school, perhaps. Last May, Victor played the main role of “Envole-moi”, where he plays a daddy’s son who has to take care of a disabled child.

With this dramatic comedy by Christophe Barratier, Victor Belmondo was shooting his eighth film, after “My baby”, “All inclusive” or “De Gaulle”, and before “Albatros” by Xavier Beauvois, in theaters at the beginning of November and in which he is great. as a gendarme. “I started doing castings when I was 17”, the actor told us then, before telling us how he was nourished by the family DVD collection and followed his grandfather and his father in the dressing rooms. theatre.

“It’s complicated to say that my name is heavy to carry”

It was at the age of 10 that Victor knew he wanted to become an actor, when he was shooting a short film with his father: “I understood that I had never felt so out of place as on this plateau ”, he assured us. This polite, athletic and attractive boy, whose resemblance to his grandfather is disturbing, did not skip the steps so far: after his baccalaureate, he enrolled in a film school then a theater course and worked as a stage manager and assistant director, while earning a living as a waiter or bo bun delivery man.