Grandson of Jean-Paul Belmondo, Victor Belmondo spoke during the tribute to his grandfather at the Invalides on Thursday.

He does not want to be compared to his grandfather and yet, apart from the broken nose, he has the features, the style and also the screen presence of Jean-Paul Belmondo. Victor, Paul’s eldest son, paid tribute to his glorious elder at the national tribute to Les Invalides on Thursday.

Accompanied by his aunt Stella and his cousins, Victor Belmondo knew how to find the words to describe the man Jean-Paul Belmondo. “We wanted to say a word to our grandfather. Where he is, I’m sure he’s smiling. […] Throughout his life, he never ceased to seek happiness, but above all to give it. He was and will be a sun and a sun does not go out, it shines and radiates everywhere, all the time. When he goes to bed somewhere, he wakes up somewhere else. […] Our grandfather always radiates to us by his kindness, his benevolence… Thank you Grandpa for giving us so much joy. You leave us filled with immense happiness. We love you. Have fun with your friends who you missed so much, ”he said.

