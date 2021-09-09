the advanced summary of episode 1011 of Friday, September 10

The police discover a new element of capital in the investigation into the death of Clément, in Tomorrow belongs to us . Bart and Louise are depressed to see the empty Spoon and Jack falls for Hadrien.

Friday September 10 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who risks seeing another of her teenagers leave… Mathilde is the main suspect in Clément’s murder. His DNA was found under the young man’s fingernails. But Martin does not believe it, he thinks that Mathilde would have ended up breaking down and confessing the truth in questioning if that had been the case. He then receives a call from Chloe. According to her, Nathan lied, he could not hear the argument between Clement and Nathan from the boys’ bathroom. Martin, Sara and Chloe are doing a live test, indeed, impossible to hear anything! The police will summon Nathan.

Bart worries about seeing the empty Spoon. Louise remains positive, the clientele will gradually return. They are not thrilled to see their new chef show up with summer truffles for lunch. She assures them that she is "stayed in the budget". They reproach him for not having followed the menu on which they had agreed. If they don't like the tone she talks to them, Bart reminds Louise that they don't really have a choice.

Jack looks at pictures of Hadrian. His sister suggests that he "to let it go", Hadrien loves girls and is in a relationship. She asks him if he has decided to come out. According to him, Hadrian looks "super open-minded". At La Paillotte, Hadrien does not appreciate seeing Nathan arrive. Charlie vouches for him for the day. Nathan then receives a call from Sara asking him to report to the police station. Jaïa hangs a portrait of Clément in high school, the latter's mother is very touched. If Chloe finds the photo very beautiful, she would have preferred that the young girl ask her permission. Jaïa reveals to him that she asked her mother.





Jack drops by for a drink at La Paillotte. Hadrien offers to play him a song on the guitar. Jack is captivated and Sofia too when she arrives in turn and kisses her darling. Jack goes "to settle a little further" and Sofia points out to Hadrian that he does "devastation". Hadrien had not noticed and ensures that it does not bother him: "On the contrary, I find it flattering". Sofia asks him if he has ever had a relationship with a boy. No but "you never know what can happen in life". Jack is delighted to hear their conversation from afar, although Hadrian assures Sofia that, girls or boys, he will not go. "never see elsewhere".

Bart is delighted to see two young new clients arrive, but quickly becomes disillusioned when he realizes that they just wanted to see the place of the hostage-taking. When he refuses to leave, the chef comes out of her kitchen, her hand on her knife and makes them release quickly.

Irene asks Chloe what the police wanted in the morning. Chloe tells him that she can't talk about it. "You know what, I will remember", declares Irene. She gets angry when Chloe criticizes her for not telling her about the portrait. Irene accuses Chloe of making "withholding of information" and of "power abuse", and leaves, slamming the door.

Nathan ends up confessing that he had a meeting with Clément in the girls' bathroom because Clément was his drug dealer. Mathilde arrived, and she and Clément had a fight. The fact that Clément was a drug dealer changes everything for the police. Jack is already making plans on a comet and his sister tries her best to bring him back down to Earth. Jordan took care of everything at home in the absence of their mother. Once alone in his room, he takes Clément's drugs and money out of his bag.