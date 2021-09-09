the appeal of Wenger’s foot to the Federations for the World Cup every two years

Wenger: “I am open to dialogue”
A journalist recalls that many football players are against the project. Arsène Wenger is asked if FIFA is ready to go through with a bang.
“I was asked how to improve the calendar, answers the French. One of the things is to organize better competitions. (…) If people have better ideas, I am open to dialogue. I try to find solutions to make football better. This is my goal, and no other. I’m on this journey to try to convince people. Of course I will respect the decisions of the football family, the decision-makers. “
“Il Fenomeno” convinced that Messi and CR7 would be for
“If you ask Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo if they want more opportunities to win the World Cup, I’m sure they would say yes,” said Ronaldo, the former Brazilian striker.
Wenger: “The number of matches could be reduced”
“We are not going to increase the number of matches. We could even reduce it”, assures Arsène Wenger.
Schmeichel also campaigns for the FIFA project
Peter Schmeichel, emblematic goalkeeper of Denmark from 1987 to 2001: “I agree with this idea. I come from a small country with few inhabitants. We have no guarantee of qualification, in a difficult sporting environment in Europe. I qualified for one World Cup only. (…) I am clearly in favor of having a World Cup every two years. Today’s schedule is a bit outdated “.
The former doorman, now 57 years old, emphasizes the risks of “burnout” which weigh today on footballers. He says he is particularly favorable to option 2 proposed by Arsène Wenger, with two international breaks in the season (October and March).
Ronaldo: “This competition will always be the most prestigious”
Ronaldo responding to a reporter: “I am very optimistic about these changes, I have no doubt that this competition is still the most prestigious in the world. The current calendar was created almost 100 years ago. The world has totally The new rhythm of this company, the new generation … Everything has changed “.
Wenger: “It’s a democratic decision”
Arsène Wenger: “Part of our proposal is to involve people who play at a very high level, or coaches, managers, and people who are still active. The response has been quite positive, but it is a democratic decision. “The 211 FIFA affiliated nations will have to make that decision. We will continue the consultation, continue to discuss with the people. After that, it will be up to the federations to decide what will happen.”
A project favorable to Africa, according to Wenger
“We went to 48 countries to have more countries. For Africa, we have five nations playing the World Cup today. At 48, we go to nine nations. Every two years, that gives more ‘opportunities to play the World Cup, but also to organize it “.
Ronaldo: “The World Cup every two years would be spectacular”
A question is put to Ronaldo, who is part of the FIFA think tank on this proposed new schedule. The former Brazilian striker is asked if he would have liked to have the opportunity to play a World Cup every two years, in order to have less uncertainty about his recurring injuries.
“I could have spent eight years without playing the World Cup, a competition that has enormous meaning for me,” replied Ronaldo, who is therefore in favor of Arsene Wenger’s project.
“To have the most important competition every two years, that would be spectacular, really. Over a dinner with friends, colleagues and participants, we discussed the importance of the World Cup in Russia, and this time which has already passed since. We all miss this competition. The whole world stops to watch “.
Wenger’s arguments for clubs and federations
For clubs, leagues and federations, Wenger believes that its new calendar has several advantages: “Less truces”, “less stop & go”, “more opportunities to develop”, “more chances to participate and organize a World Cup “,” an interest in investing in youth programs “.
Wenger says he works in the interests of supporters
“The supporters have the right to have quality international competitions, more regularly. For the players, it allows to play more games at stake, with less travel. We want a clear, modern and coherent schedule. In order to respect the fans, we have to work with clarity. We need more opportunities for the supporters to see high quality matches, this is our way of respecting them “.
Wenger: “Times change, so do behaviors”
“This four-year cycle was established in 1930. What makes 90 years of existence. Times change. Behaviors too,” said Arsène Wenger, stressing that “everyone is anxious” to chain Euro 2021 with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
He also took the opportunity to defend the increase in the number of qualifiers for the World Cup, showing that more than 130 countries have never been able to qualify for a final phase.
Wenger confirms he wants World Cup every two years
Arsène Wenger gives an example, with the organization of a World Cup in 2026, the Euro and the Copa America in the summer of 2027, then the World Cup back in 2028.
Wenger details his two proposals for a new calendar
“Option # 1 would be to have club football between August and September, then October to be completely for national teams. Then, players would be dedicated to clubs until the end of the season. . Then continental competition in June. Option n ° 2: two international breaks, one in October, one in March “.
Wenger: “The calendar is too old”
Arsène Wenger: “The current calendar is really too old, out of fashion. In September, there is a first truce. In October, a second. In November, a third. Then there is either a winter break or the championships. continue. Then there is a new truce in March. And in June, there is a fifth. “
“We want to keep the ratio of 80% of matches with the clubs, 20% with the selections. But we want to make it more efficient at the organizational level”, adds Arsène Wenger, who wants to “regroup the qualifying matches”.
Wenger: “Give what the supporters ask for”
Arsène Wenger centers his reasoning around three ideas: “less travel for the players”, “rest for the players” and “more high-stakes and quality matches” to “give what the supporters ask for”. He thus pleads for there to be fewer international truces.
He also explains wanting to reduce the gaps between the different continental confederations.
Wenger presents his calendar overhaul project
The FIFA press conference has started. Arsène Wenger, Director of Football Development at the global body, speaks.
“Our mission is to plainly, to put in place the competitions of tomorrow and to improve world football,” said the former French coach first, citing Kylian Mbappé who complained about the current schedule.
European leagues opposed to the World Cup project every two years
Before the FIFA press conference on the project to overhaul the international calendar with in particular the idea of a World Cup every two years, the European Leagues are speaking out. In a joint statement, La Liga, LFP, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and eight other continental bodies express their opposition: “The Leagues, meeting this Thursday in Nyon, are unanimously and firmly opposed to any proposal to organize a World Cup every two years. “
The European leagues also want to prevent “football governing bodies from taking unilateral decisions that could harm domestic football”.
