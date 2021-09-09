the appeal of Wenger’s foot to the Federations for the World Cup every two years

15:02

A journalist recalls that many football players are against the project. Arsène Wenger is asked if FIFA is ready to go through with a bang.

“I was asked how to improve the calendar, answers the French. One of the things is to organize better competitions. (…) If people have better ideas, I am open to dialogue. I try to find solutions to make football better. This is my goal, and no other. I’m on this journey to try to convince people. Of course I will respect the decisions of the football family, the decision-makers. “

The press conference ends with this statement.