The bewildering reason for Kurzawa’s non-transfer to OL

A real black spot in the Paris transfer window this summer, the aborted transfer of Layvin kurzawa at OL undermined the downsizing operation undertaken by the Rouge et Bleu club. A time announced on the side of Galatasaray, the left defender of the PSG was very close to finally join Olympique Lyonnais, who were desperate to strengthen their defense. If the file stopped abruptly, the reasons for this failure are simply staggering.

PSG Mercato: What happened between Peter Bosz and Kurzawa

Under contract until 2024 in Paris, the 29-year-old defender was this summer pushed towards the exit by his leaders. Placed in the list of undesirable, the French saw his playing time considerably decrease after the return of injury of the Spaniard Juan Bernat. Very close to Olympique Lyonnais last month, Kurzawa was finally failed by the Rhone team, preferring to enlist the Italian Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. If in the press, this failure was justified by a salary disagreement between the two parties, the newspaper France Football today reveals far more astounding reasons.





According to the reference media, the transfer of Layvin Kurzawa to OL collapsed because of a very tumultuous telephone conversation between the player and the coach Peter Bosz. Lyon’s sporting director Juninho first contacted the defender after PSG put him up for sale. The Brazilian then put the former Ajax coach in touch with Kurzawa to agree on the first transfer arrangements.

Only this call would not have gone well at all. The 29-year-old is said to have asked the Dutch tactician to wait ten days to give him an answer, a demand that did not fail to annoy Peter Bosz. The latter would have immediately rebuffed the player to favor actors fully engaged in the project. A real mishap for PSG and Mauricio Pochettino, who must now consider the 2021-2022 season with 3 left defenders (Layvin Kurzawa, Bernat and recent rookie Nuno Mendes).