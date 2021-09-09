The big fear of the Mannschaft players

The Lithuanian charter company KlasJet, which was to ensure the Reykjavik-Frankfurt return flight of the Mannschaft, explained to the German sports agency SID (subsidiary of AFP), that the crew had had doubts about the reliability of the generator. relief. “In accordance with both Boeing’s and the company’s safety protocol, the team then decided to go to the nearest airport. “, detailed a spokesperson for KlasJet, ensuring that “at no time were the passengers exposed to a higher risk “.

According to a first internal preliminary investigation, the crew’s reaction was considered to be “justified and in accordance with the regulations”. The landing proceeded normally. The aircraft did not leave and another plane was to repatriate the delegation Thursday morning from Edinburgh, the day after the Germans’ 4-0 victory against Iceland, in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. “There was nothing spectacular and it was not an emergency landing”, testified the interim co-president of the German Football Association (DFB) Rainer Koch, “we haven’t heard of any technical issues.”





Everyone remained perfectly calm, he added: “There was no risk of being afraid, because we were warned only just before landing that we were going to make a stopover for maintenance. I was just surprised to see the houses all of a sudden. also close “. The aircraft should have arrived in Frankfurt at 5:50 am Thursday. Captain Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich were not on board as they had planned to take a direct flight to Munich on Thursday morning.