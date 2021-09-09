The Blues received five out of five in pools

ALL LIVE

at 18:34 Estonia – France: 18-25, 17-25, 19-25







at 20:29 It’s finish ! France wins! (3-0) The Blues have once again imposed themselves and with the manner. Estonia did not weigh despite the support of their supporters. Now it’s time for the final phase for the Olympic champions.







at 20:26 Théo Faure wins! (18-22) Beautiful diagonal found by the French.







at 20:25 Beautiful Estonian feint (17-21) The space has been perfectly found.







at 20:23 The Blues take off (15-20) Another powerful attack from Clevenot.







at 20:22 Time-out Estonia (15-18) After a good start to the set, Cédric Énard saw his players start to thwart.







at 20:20 Louati lets go of his arm (14-16) What a sequence of the French!







at 8:19 PM French challenge (13-14) The Blues take the lead again.







at 20:17 The two teams surrender blow for blow (13-13) The French replacements have a little more trouble.







at 20:15 France goes ahead! (10-11)







at 20:14 Clevenot attack (9-9) France reattaches with a nice block out.







at 20:12 The feint of the French (8-7) The balloon which falls very quickly to the ground.







at 20:10 Beautiful Estonian combination (6-5) In the fartit perimeter.







at 8:08 PM Faure answers! (4-4) Another big attack from the French.







at 20:07 Estonians come back well (3-2) Nice smash that pierces the French defense.







at 20:06 Here we go again ! (1-1) The Blues want to finish the job.







at 19:59 And two! France wins the 2nd set! (17-25) On a final attack by Théo Faure, the Blues pocket the second set. Without trembling, the Olympic champions assume their status.







at 19:58 Two set balls erased (17-24) Estonia is not giving up.







at 19:56 Chinenyeze Smash (14-23) One hand only!







at 19:55 What a service from Clevenot! (13-22) A service stretched along the line with precision.







at 19:53 The Bloc des Bleus! (12-20) Clevenot and Chinenyeze are impassable.







at 19:52 Louati, again him (11-18) Very precise, he finds a back line.







at 19:51 New Estonian time-out (10-17) Cédric Énard’s players are no longer there at all.







at 19:50 Faure all in strength (10-16) Heavy and powerful strike from the Frenchman.







at 19:49 Diagonal of Louati! (9-14) The Blues are recovering, using the fundamentals.







at 19:47 Right out for the French (8-11) The French bloc has really not gone far.









at 19:44 Nice attack from Chinenyeze (5-9) The Blues are much too strong at the net.







at 19:43 New Estonian time-out (4-8) Estonia is hanging in the water. Their coach is tired of repeating the same instructions.







at 19:41 Clevenot completely misses his spike (4-5) He wanted to hit hard, probably too much.







at 19:39 Another Block! (3-4) This is the third winning block of the match for Le Goff, impressive.







at 19:39 Estonia picks up (2-2) Nice attack in fixation of the Estonians who jump very high.







at 19:37 Here we go again ! (0-1) Ngapeth leaves the field for the first time in this tournament, preserved for the rest of the competition.







at 19:33 France wins the 1st set! (18-25) Brizard pierces the defense of Estonia, with a little success. The Blues are still as serious and diligent as in previous matches.







at 19:31 French block (16-23) The blue wall is impassable!







at 19:30 France resumes its march forward (15-21) Ngapeth’s services hurt the Estonian defense.







at 19:27 1st time-out Blue (15-19) Bernardinho is starting to get angry. His team which had taken off is losing its lead.







at 19:25 Again Clevenot! (13-19) Nice attack from behind.







at 19:24 Challenge requested by Estonia (12-18) Rightly, the French touched the ball last.







at 19:21 Powerful Smash from Estonia (10-17) A nice shot slammed in the background.







at 19:20 2nd Estonian time-out (9-15) The coach wants to crack Clevenot.







at 19:19 Which point ! (9-15) Huge defense of the Blues, followed by an attack from Ngapeth.







at 19:17 Time-out for Estonia (9-12) Already struggling in this match, the Estonians must pull themselves together.







at 19:16 Nice shot from Le Goff! (9-11) After the beautiful reception of the Estonian service, France against attacked in a beautiful way







at 19:14 Ngapeth misses his serve (7-8) Service shipped in the net.







at 19:12 Ngapeth who smash! (4-6) The defense can do nothing against the power of the French.







at 19:10 Jean Patry attack (2-3) Big attack from the French who pierced the Estonian bloc.







at 19:08 Here we go ! (1-1) The two teams answer each other.







at 19:00 The hymns are ringing La Marseillaise, followed by Mu isamaa, mu õnn ja rõõm from Estonia.







at 18:55 The holders are there Bernardinho chose to start the same men as against Latvia.







at 18:53 More reunion Chinenyeze, Clevenot, Brizard and Louati were started professionally by Cédric Énard, when they were playing in Toulouse.







at 18:49 A French coach in Estonia Cédric Énard, the Estonia coach, knows the Blues well since he was Laurent Tillie’s assistant in the France team.







at 18:43 Last lap Estonia, host country of the competition, have not won any of their four matches and are in fifth place in the standings.







at 18:39 Objective: to make a faultless With the unsupported victory of Germany against Slovakia (3-2), the France team is sure to finish at the top of the group. The match against Estonia is therefore without stakes for the Blues, if not to continue their faultless.