the challenges that await Eduardo Camavinga

It’s not every day that a youngster from Stade Rennais signs for Real Madrid. This dream, Eduardo Camavinga (18) realized it this summer by being transferred to the Merengues during the last hours of the summer transfer window. Considered a huge talent in the making despite a very mixed 2020/2021 season, the former Rouge-et-Noir midfielder seemed promised to a frame of the European scene. In Madrid, Camavinga joined the most successful club in the Champions League, an absolute benchmark in world football.

Yesterday, during his presentation press conference, the international tricolor (3 selections, 1 goal) also publicly spoke of a dream that was coming true. And if its potential generally appeals to observers of the Casa Blanca, a question was quickly asked to the neo-Madrilenian: how will he manage the very strong competition existing in the midfield merengue? Facing the media, the main interested simply indicated that he was there to learn and try to grab a few minutes of play. “I have to learn, show the coach that I am ready, work hard and try to have minutes to have playing time. My goal is to grab some playing time. (…) I am a youngster player, I’m here to learn. Maybe I would need some time to adapt, we’ll see. I feel ready. “

But Camavinga remains a rookie for which Real Madrid still spent around € 40-45m, bonus included. Suffice to say that, even if he does not land as boss as David Alaba can claim, the French will be scrutinized. And its challenges will be many. First, it still has to convince the media and public opinion. Last night, the show El Larguero broadcast on the airwaves of the Cadena SER did not fall into a runaway. "To find out if he's a good recruit, he makes you wait two years and see if he plays (regularly). It's good to bet on this kind of players (young and talented), but if they don't play, the bet is lost ", here is in essence what the journalists present in the trays indicated.





Very fierce competition in the middle

Radio Marca was a little more enthusiastic, saying that Camavinga had the means to be in the eleven merengue now. However, in a poll proposed in one of the articles published on the website of the Madrid daily Marca, 58% of voters (a little over 37,500 this afternoon) believe that the French will not be an indisputable holder. Only 22% think he can afford it and 20% that he is only 18 years old and just a simple player on the team. Mediatically, caution is required, but the ex-Rennais still arouses a certain form of curiosity.

Everything will therefore be played out on the ground and this is where Camavinga’s mission would be the most complicated. Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s return, Real Madrid maintained their classic 4-3-3. There are therefore still only three places in the middle and these places are currently occupied by the irremovable trio Casemiro-Kroos-Modric, even if the German is coming back from a pubalgia. When these three are at 100%, it will be difficult to dislodge them. And even when one or more members of this trio go missing, Camavinga will have to deal with fierce competition.

Since the start of the season, Casemiro has played in all La Liga matches. Luka Modric played first (against Alavés) and Kroos none. To replace the German, Ancelotti chose Federico Valverde. At 23, the Uruguayan changed dimension under the orders of Zinedine Zidane and his performances pushed his leaders to armor him recently until 2027. Finally, to compensate for the absence of Modric against Levante and Betis, Ancelotti has trusts the ghost, Isco. Will Camavinga have the means to upset the hierarchy? Asked about the risks of having a low playing time, especially in view of the 2022 World Cup, the Frenchman said he was not putting himself under pressure and that his choice was considered. It’s up to him to play.