the chilling story in Daily

Three weeks after the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, if the American soldiers left the country, the Western journalists, they still cover the situation, in Kabul in particular. Among them, the correspondent of Day-to-day, Wilson Fache, who made some terrifying revelations this September 8 on TMC.

The extracts of his report were broadcast during the program presented by Yann Barthès. He explains that “apparently the Taliban specifically targeted journalists”, who filmed the events from the windows of their hotel rooms. This is what the special envoy found when he discovered bullet holes on the windows on his floor.

Wilson Fache said he feared for his safety, explaining to his boss: “yesterday, we caught a Kalashnikov burst, street side, where I slept. Now I sleep on the courtyard side. Hopefully it’s a bit safer. ”





In another video, the war reporter also filmed demonstrations currently taking place in the Afghan capital to protest against the new power in place. And because he handed his microphone to a woman in the procession, Wilson Fache almost got into very big trouble …

The latter testified in front of the camera “We came to demonstrate to defend our rights, but the Taliban do not leave us any”. It was then that a Taliban commander, who was shooting in the air to disperse the crowd, warned him sternly: “tell journalist to stay away from women“.

FA