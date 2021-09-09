the Court of Auditors calls for the “control” of short-term sick leave

In a report, the rue Cambon institution points to a 21% increase in sick leave in this sector between 2014 and 2019.

The Court of Auditors called, in a report published Thursday September 9, at “strengthen the control of short-term sick leave” in the public sector, in particular by playing on compensation mechanisms. “The possibility for public employers to adjust certain indemnities according to absences must be activated when the frequency of sick leaves is too high or the reason for pure convenience”, thus writes the Court.

“The effectiveness of financial incentives can also be reinforced by actions to control sick leave”, continues the institution of rue Cambon. Other track: “Primary prevention activities (preventing the spread of seasonal diseases and offering vaccination in the workplace) carried out by employers.”





Finalized in June 2021, this report on “the remuneration of public officials on sick leave” was carried out at the request of the Finance, General Economy and Budgetary Control Committee of the National Assembly. It points to the 21% increase in sick leave in the public service between 2014 and 2019. On average, an agent asked for 12 annual sick days in 2019, against 10 five years earlier. The annual total of sick leave corresponds to 11.9 billion euros of gross remuneration charged, calculated the institution based on figures from INSEE (11.1 billion based on social reports).

Faced with this observation, the Court of Auditors issued several recommendations, in addition to controlling short-term sick leave. She thus suggests to “define harmonized indicators common to the three sides of the public service to measure absences for health reasons”.

The Court also proposes “set up a single long-term sick leave to replace long-term and long-term sick leave”, which, according to her, induce “management complexity for employers and confusion for agents”. Finally, the financial magistrates plead for the dematerialization of supporting documents for work stoppages.