the death of her daughter Julie, who died at only 32 years old, will remain “the worst thing” of her life

Blossoming in his life as an artist, Pierre Perret, who celebrated his 87th birthday on July 9, in reality hides a bruised past. In 1962, the singer married Simone Mazaltarim, whom he later renamed as Rebecca. Together, the couple will have three children. In 1962, twins, Anne and Alain and in 1963, the last, Julie. But in the summer of 1995 the family will experience an irreversible tragedy: the death of Julie, the youngest at only 32 years old. Although it was difficult for her parents to overcome this terrible ordeal, they nevertheless managed to stay together in pain. But 26 years later, the pain is still going strong. “It is the worst thing that can happen in someone’s existence and it is so always omnipresent when something like this has happened that we do not want to talk about it”, confided the artist to Alessandra Sublet in 2013, on the set of Fais-moi un place, on France 5. Rare statements, even if he also mentions the subject in his autobiography Café du pont, published in 2005 by Editions du Recherches-Midi .

This Thursday, September 9, the singer is invited to the set of La Boîte à Secrets on France 3, a confidences show presented by Faustine Bollaert. Many celebrities have already been there such as Kendji Girac, Laetitia Millot or even Patrick Fiori. We can therefore imagine that the artist will willingly lend himself to the game and confess his last buried secrets, in particular his distant relationship with his grandchildren.

And if he does not evoke the drama (…)





