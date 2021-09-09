The ECB “slightly” eases its monetary support

Despite the marked improvement in the economic situation, weaning is considered premature.

See you in December. Christine Lagarde postponed until the end of the year any decision on the future of monetary policy in the euro area after the pandemic. For the time being, instead of paving the way for a delicate withdrawal of support for economies, the President of the European Central Bank opted, on Thursday, for a “Recalibration” technique of its device.

Read alsoFor the ECB, no slowdown in the short term

The Emergency Pandemic Asset Buyback Program (PEPP) launched in March 2020, with a budget of 1,850 billion euros, will continue, at a “Slightly weaker” than the 80 billion euros monthly in recent months. A decision taken unanimously by the Board of Governors on Thursday in Frankfurt. Apparently, therefore, without the dissensions between “doves” and “hawks” anticipated in view of recent statements by the Austrian and German governors. The painful question of weaning from this “easy money” policy would not even have been mentioned.

The PEPP is supposed to end in March 2022, so it is three months earlier that the ECB plans to start preparing the ground, in light of the economic and health situation at that time. As for a total exit from the monetary easing policy before a rise in interest rates, which are now negative, “We are quite far from it”, Lagarde clarified. Markets don’t expect a European rate hike until the end of 2023, well after the US Federal Reserve or the Bank of England.

There is still some way to go before the damage of the crisis is repaired

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank

For the time being, the Central Bank is delighted with the rebound in the European economy, which should enable it to “Exceed its pre-pandemic level” at the end of the year. The euro area is “On track for strong growth in the third quarter”.

As a result, the ECB is raising its GDP growth forecast for this year to 5% and 4.6% for next year. Corn “There is still a long way to go before the damage of the crisis is repaired”, qualified Christine Lagarde, enough to justify the continuation of the intervention. “The recovery was supported by monetary and fiscal policy, this must continue”, she added. If unemployment decreases, there are still 2 million fewer people employed than pre-pandemic levels.

There remains the thorn in the side of inflation, which is increasingly difficult to ignore. It jumped to 3% in the euro zone in August, well above the ECB’s 2% target. And she should keep on rising “Slightly” this fall, before falling back next year, predict the economists of the institution in Frankfurt. Which led them to revise their forecasts upwards to 2.2% this year and 1.7% in 2022.

Eye on wages

Despite this summer surge, linked to the reopening of the economy and amplified by the effects of comparison compared to last year, the ECB continues to judge it “Largely temporary”. Without however denying that “In many countries people see and feel the rise in prices”, admits its president, which should “Fade over time”. The persistence of industrial bottlenecks and commodity shortages could contradict her. As well as a possible translation of the rise in prices in wages, still marginal for the moment. The ECB will therefore closely monitor the fall wage negotiations in several countries.

The angry subjects are therefore postponed to December. If the improvement in economic conditions and the rise in inflation continue, then the hawks will have the cards in their hands to obtain a gradual withdrawal from debt buybacks. Conversely, if the uncertainty continues, the doves will seek to maintain a sustained level of intervention in the economy.