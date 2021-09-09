The European Leagues against a World Cup organized every two years

Like UEFA, which has already firmly opposed the project, the European Leagues on Thursday expressed their disagreement with the new aspirations of the International Federation (FIFA) on the future World Cup calendar. In response to the wish of Arsène Wenger, director of football within FIFA, to eventually see the World Cup organized every two years, as he explained in L’Équipe on September 3, the body which governs professional interclub competitions on the European continent has presented its arguments against this idea.



