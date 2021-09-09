The European Leagues against a World Cup organized every two years

Like UEFA, which has already firmly opposed the project, the European Leagues on Thursday expressed their disagreement with the new aspirations of the International Federation (FIFA) on the future World Cup calendar. In response to the wish of Arsène Wenger, director of football within FIFA, to eventually see the World Cup organized every two years, as he explained in L’Équipe on September 3, the body which governs professional interclub competitions on the European continent has presented its arguments against this idea.
“The leagues will work with other stakeholders to prevent football governing bodies from making unilateral decisions that will harm national football which is the bedrock of our industry,” the European Leagues said in a statement. New competitions, revamped competitions or expanded competitions for club and national team football both at continental level and / or at world level are not the solutions to the current problems of our game in an already crowded schedule. “
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday there were too many “Insane international matches” and that such a system was unhealthy for the sport, adding that a new calendar should be introduced by the end of 2024.