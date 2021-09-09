The FFE withdraws its defamation complaint against the horsewoman Amélie Quéguiner, victim of rape

A year after revealing this sexual violence, in February 2020, Amélie Quéguiner criticized Serge Lecomte’s attitude in an article published in The Obs. She denounced in particular the responsibility of the current president of the FFE and a “Indecent and backward rape culture” in a case of sexual abuse denounced by Mediapart at the Suresnes pony club.
A desire for “appeasement”
“ The parties came together and decided to choose the path of appeasement. A common letter to both parties was sent to the court to express the wish to put an end to the dispute “, explained to AFP Fanny Collin, lawyer of the FFE and Serge Lecomte.
On France Bleu Périgord, Amélie Quéguiner also mentioned a “Concern for appeasement” and said “ very satisfied. This (withdrawal of complaint) is not trivial. They recognize that, despite everything, what I have said is fair and defensible. I thank them for that and it must be praised. If it had gone badly for my case in court, I think it would have prevented speech from continuing to break free. “
After the rider’s testimony, the FFE set up a hotline, a reporting form, a campaign and a working group. Amélie Quéguiner now helps other victims to speak.