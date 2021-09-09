The health pass is applicable in Reunion, confirms the prefecture

Required since July 21, the health pass applies in Reunion, confirms the prefecture. However, Tuesday, the Minister of Health assured that he did not apply overseas. This Thursday, Jean-Hugues Ratenon also announced that it was not compulsory. Explanations.

updated on September 9, 2021 at 8:27 p.m.



Asked, the prefecture of Reunion, confirms, this Thursday, September 9, that the health pass does apply to Reunion. For several weeks, Reunion Islanders have had to present their health pass to go to restaurants, sports halls or even cultural places. But this measure seems to be ignored by the Minister of Health to believe his words, Tuesday, in the National Assembly. This Thursday, the deputy Jean-Hugues Ratenon also ensured that the pass was not compulsory on the island.

Back to a chronology of contradictory facts and statements.

A health pass applied in Reunion since July 21

Since July 21, as indicated on the site of the prefecture of Reunion, the health pass is mandatory to enter the cultural places of the island. On August 9, it was extended to bars, restaurants, hotels, sports halls, cinemas and health establishments. For several weeks now, the Reunionese have been used to presenting their health pass everywhere on the island.

Ignorance of the Minister of Health?

A measure that seems to ignore the Minister of Health. Tuesday, Olivier Véran made this statement during a question-answer session at the National Assembly: “When we leave the state of health emergency, at the time of deconfinement, we will adapt on a case-by-case basis, territory by territory, the implementation of the health pass which will apply, but under conditions different from the metropolis ” . The Minister answered a question from the Guadeloupean MP, Justine Bénin, on the terms of “deployment of the health pass in overseas territories”.

A ministerial declaration to say the least surprising. Since July 12, the health pass has been applied, even though the state of health emergency is in effect. Olivier Véran even drives the point home by also ensuring that its implementation should be done “on a case-by-case basis, territory by territory, (…) but under conditions different from the mainland”.

What about the declarations of the Minister for Overseas?

The Minister of Health also refers to the statements of his counterpart from overseas, in the newspaper Liberation. On August 2, Sébastien Lecornu called on overseas elected officials to make proposals to him to adapt the health pass in their territories and “to speak“to encourage vaccination.





“The question (of the sanitary pass, editor’s note) will arise when we put an end to the braking measures. In principle, there will be a sanitary pass because there is no reason to restrict collective freedoms indefinitely for those who have chosen to be vaccinated “, said the Minister of Overseas.

In Reunion, it was already in force in places of culture and leisure accommodating more than 50 people. It had been extended to cafes, bars and restaurants from August 9, as in the national territory.

A pass not compulsory in Reunion, according to Jean-Hugues Ratenon

This Thursday, September 9, in a press release, the LFI deputy from Reunion Island reacted to the following remarks by the Minister of Health in the National Assembly.

“In order not to suffer the double penalty, I ask the prefect to inform the population that the health pass does not apply on our territory, reacted Jean-Hugues Ratenon. As a Member of Parliament, I inform the population that the health pass is not valid in Reunion, that I am continuing the fight against its non-application, and at the same time against the state of health emergency “.

Focus of the prefecture

This Thursday evening, the prefecture clarifies things by reaffirming the obligation of the health pass on the island.