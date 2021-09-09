the mighty Wizzair in the ranks

What is Easyjet looking for? This Thursday, September 9, the low-cost British company announced the launch of a recapitalization operation with its shareholders and the obtaining of a new credit facility, while simultaneously revealing the fact that it had received a proposal preliminary unsolicited redemption. Although it was unanimously rejected by the board of directors and the potential buyer – whose identity has not been revealed – has declared that he is no longer interested, Easyjet therefore suggests that it is not closing the door to future offers.

Defensive recapitalization

Faced, like the rest of air transport, with the shock of the health crisis, Easyjet is therefore launching a capital increase of 1.2 billion pounds (1.4 billion euros), with a subscription open until September 27. While financial maneuvers were expected (recapitalization, new bond loan, sale and leaseback of additional aircraft, etc.), the scale of this operation had not been anticipated.

This recapitalization is largely defensive as was the case for other European companies until then, starting with Air France. It should allow the orange company to raise its own funds and significantly improve its balance sheet, damaged by the health crisis.

With 1.4 billion euros to come, Easyjet also wants to be offensive. Its managing director, Johan Lundgren, believes that this capital increase “will also allow us to position ourselves for growth, so that we can take advantage of the strategic investment opportunities that should arise as the European aeronautics industry emerges from the pandemic. “

The low-cost company therefore intends to take advantage of the difficulties of traditional operators by taking over the slots that the latter would be forced to give up due to lack of sufficient financial means. What to strengthen its market shares, in priority on the main airports in particular those subjected to constraints of slots. Paris-Orly, Amsterdam-Schiphol or Milan-Linate thus appear to be potential targets. For this, Easyjet must be able to put in capacity, it which has reduced its fleet by 10% and which has not taken delivery of any new aircraft from Airbus this year, despite 101 aircraft on orders.

The cards could nevertheless be turned upside down by the possibility of a takeover of the company in the coming months. A first approach has thus been formulated. The board of directors “carefully studied it before rejecting it unanimously. He notably judged that this proposed transaction by share “fundamentally undervalued the company”. However, he has obviously not closed the door to future offers.

A merger with Wizzair would make sense

This approach would be taken by the company Wizzair according to the Bloomberg agency, but the Hungarian company has declined to comment so far. According to observers, the maneuver could also be the result of its shareholder, the American investment fund Indigo Partners, which also has stakes in Frontier Airlines in the United States or Volaris in Mexico.

According to experts in the sector, such a merger could make sense given the networks of the two companies, with little overlap between Wizzair, which offers unparalleled density in Central and Eastern Europe, and Easyjet, which is established in the main markets of Western Europe.

The homogeneity of the fleet should not be neglected either: the two companies operate a 100% Airbus fleet made up of aircraft from the A320 and A320 NEO families (new engine option). Wizzair is thus implementing around 140 aircraft and has 236 orders with the European aircraft manufacturer, while easyJet operates 330 aircraft and is due to receive around 100 more.

The question of the model of the two companies remains the main obstacle to a potential merger. On the one hand, Easyjet has been developing its practices for several years by establishing itself in the main airports and by offering frequency, in particular to reach a business clientele in addition to its leisure offer. On the other hand, Wizzair displays an ultra low cost model, close to that of Ryanair, in particular favoring secondary airports and limiting free services to a minimum. Nevertheless, the Hungarian company could evolve as its Central European markets mature. It could thus seek new sources of growth to sustain its activity by turning to new customer segments.





Anyway, it is indeed a window of opportunity that opens for a possible takeover of EasyJet. Confronted with the lack of visibility weighing on the airline sector, particularly in Europe, the management of the company is not able today to offer sufficient guarantees to its shareholders. And among the latter, none should oppose at all costs to a redemption.

The founder does not seem opposed to a disengagement

First of all, its founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou – who, with his family, represents more than a quarter of the capital – does not seem opposed to a disengagement. He has already reduced his participation several times in recent years, and he had not hesitated to oppose the management of easyJet head-on to obtain the cancellation of an order for 107 planes from Airbus.

In view of the composition of the rest of the capital, mainly held by financial players, there should not be much resistance from the other shareholders in the event of an interesting offer.

At least 7 billion euros to put on the table

The case could therefore interest other players beyond Wizzair. There are, however, a number of brakes. First of all, the operation remains very substantial on the financial level: according to an analyst, given Easyjet’s market capitalization of around 4 billion euros, debt that exceeds two billion and premiums of consequent emissions, it would thus be necessary to put at least seven billion euros to hope to win the stake. An amount that excludes most of the aviation players in Europe.

In spite of a real interest on the operational level, Air France-KLM, which had looked at the file in 2009, or Lufthansa would have difficulty in releasing such sums while they themselves appealed to the States to recapitalize themselves. . Moreover, in return for this public aid, the two groups received a ban by Brussels from carrying out large-scale shareholdings as long as the States did not recoup their costs to the tune of 70% of the sums that they have committed (guaranteed loans included). IAG remains, but the Anglo-Spanish group already owns Vueling and has no real interest in such an operation.

It remains to be seen to see the possibilities among financial players, when a lot of money is available and Easyjet has been able to demonstrate in the past that it knew how to be profitable.