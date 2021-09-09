the moving tribute of Loïc (Koh-Lanta, The legend) to Bertrand-Kamal, one year after his death

On September 9, 2020 passed away Bertrand-Kamal, emblematic candidate of Koh-Lanta: the 4 lands, as a result of cancer. Just a year after his disappearance, his friend Loïc paid him a moving tribute on Instagram.
This September 9 is a painful day for the big family of Koh Lanta : because just a year ago disappeared Bertrand-Kamal, candidate of the season which was then being broadcast on TF1, The 4 lands. Solar and courageous, the adventurer quickly won over all viewers, but also, of course, all those he met on Koh Lanta. Suffering from a very aggressive cancer, the young man died in a few months. Denis Brogniart, very touched by his disappearance, and all the other adventurers of Koh Lanta had then paid tribute to him, emphasizing the exceptional character and courage of Betrand-Kamal in the face of the disease.
“One year … One year already since you left Beka. I have the impression that it was yesterday, as you are still with us on a daily basis, as you have branded our lives with a hot iron. Today I think even more than the other days of your mum Annick, your dad Samir, your sister Élodie and your brother Hugo. You must be happy to see from where you are so many people united around you, from your memory. You are so inspiringt “, wrote on Twitter a very touched Denis Brogniart this morning. And another tribute moved the fans of the show: that of Loïc, currently in the cast of the all-stars broadcast on TF1, and who had shared the adventure by Bertrand-Kamal on the edition of the 4 lands The two men had become very close.
“1 year my brother“
On Instagram, Loïc posted the photo of an altar lined with photographs of Bertrand-Kamal. Soberly, he said in the caption: “1 year old my brother. I love you and I will love you forever. 09/09/20A sober and strong tribute, like the young Savoyard, who considered Béka a member of his family. Koh Lanta all stars, Loïc also made a gesture for his missing friend: “I really experienced this ordeal as if there were two of us. I have this memory, when I took the coconut [le but de l’épreuve était de lancer des noix de cocos dans un filet installé plus loin sur l’eau, ndlr], I thought about him hard, I really felt like I was with him. I had had his parents on the phone just before leaving for Koh-Lanta, they did not know that I was participating of course and I had told them that if I had to redo the show one day, I would honor him. All that helped me a lot in this event, it carried me. Proof that with the mind and when we are well surrounded, we can do anything“, he told us.