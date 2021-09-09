The new Canal + channels and the new numbering will arrive “very soon” on Freebox TV

A little patience, they arrive …





As we reported to you this morning, the two new Canal + channels were launched this morning. This is first of all CANAL + DOCS, the contemporary channel which tells the story of the times, offers original, angled, inspiring documentaries with the power of fictional narratives. Another arrival, that of CANAL + kids, the children’s channel of today, designed for 4-12 year olds, shows the DNA of CANAL + to an ever more demanding young audience.

Two new channels are available now for the subscribers concerned in the Canal + universe of the Freebox on channel 15 and channel 16 or on myCanal. But for the moment, they are not integrated directly on Freebox TV. Many of you ask us about this, and Canal + tells us that “If you use a Free box, the new numbering Editor’s note: and therefore the new channels] will arrive very soon ”. Logically, this should not strongly upset Freebox TV’s zapliste since channel 44 has been left vacant by Canal + Family and channel 47 is free. Free should therefore be able to integrate all the versions of Canal + one after the other in the zapliste (except Canal + which is available on channel 4).