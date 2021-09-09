the new Freebox Home application is available in beta on iOS

After Android yesterday in early access, it is iOS’s turn to receive in beta the new Freebox Home application dedicated to the Security Pack of the Freebox delta and to connected objects.

Notice to Freebox Delta subscribers who are home automation enthusiasts, Freebox Home is now available on iOS via TestFlight. Like the Android version tested by Univers Freebox, the application allows you to easily manage the Security Pack and connected objects remotely. The design takes that of Freebox Files and Connect in a concern of marked visual identity. Simple, the interface is broken down into three parts (connected objects, widgets and alarm), many features are also to be discovered.





In this test version, the developers indicate that it is possible “To create your Freebox Home, associate your Security Pack with your box, configure and control your alarm, as well as control your connected objects compatible with the Freebox Delta.”

All returns are therefore good to take for Free. It is also possible to report any bug, misunderstanding or lack of functionality to developers directly via TestFlight on the app page “send a beta evaluation”. For users of the Android application, a dedicated email address has been created: beta.app-home@freebox.fr.