The new PS5 has been dismantled and tested, the conclusions are final

You don’t always have to take literally what an influencer can say. This is the lesson of the day from Igor’s Lab specialists who took apart and tested the new PS5.

The PlayStation 5 is still at the very beginning of its market life cycle, but the console next-gen from Sony is already entitled to a new, lighter version.

This revisited PS5 is notably distinguished by a different model number. It is simply called CFI-1100B01 – instead of CFI-1000B like the original model. She had been quickly tested by the youtuber Austin Evans, who explained on video that this new variant heated up more than the old one.

The German specialist media, Igor’s Lab, undertook a similar exercise but with much more precise conclusions. According to them, the new PS5 is lighter, with a smaller and thinner cooler.





A new PS5 more efficient than the old one

You can read Igor’s Lab review. According to them, the cooling of the RAM is less efficient, but the cooling of the APU (CPU + GPU) has been improved a lot. It maintains the temperature of the processor with a difference of 10 degrees less than the original model.

In Ultra HD, the new PS5 consumes 1 to 4% more energy than the old one… Igor’s Lab also thinks that the new PS5 would be slightly faster than the old one from this point of view. Sony would therefore have the possibility of increasing the performance of this new PS5 compared to the old one, by slightly increasing the frequencies of the APU.

According to these specialists, the new cooler offers similar performance to the old one, despite its smaller size. The noise level increases by 1 dBa, which remains negligible. The German media Igor’s Lab therefore tackle the conclusions of Austin Evans, according to them, Sony engineers have done a very good job with this new model of PS5.