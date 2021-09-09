The next Haaland club known “100%”!

Courted by many big European clubs, but promised in particular to Real Madrid, Erling Haaland would have already chosen to join Casa Blanca, according to Christian Vieri.

Florentino Pérez’s plan seems perfect. Or almost. the real Madrid dreams of treating themselves to the two young cracks of world football, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, next year. Even if Radio Marca recently explained that the French prodigy, after being selected by PSG in recent weeks, wanted to become the one and only big star of the Merengues in a year.

In any case, Haaland would also have decided to join the capital of Madrid. On Bobo TV, Christian Vieri’s Twitch show, the former striker assured his friend Antonio Cassano that the Norwegian cyborg would join Real Madrid next season. And this, ” 100% “! The former goalscorer for Juventus, Inter Milan, Atlético or Nazionale may be well informed …





No Premier League for Haaland?

Erling Haaland, who was determined to play a third season at the Borussia Dortmund, is announced in the viewfinder of Real Madrid but also of Chelsea, of the two Manchester and PSG even tried, with Mino Raiola, to attract the 21-year-old striker in the last days of the transfer window, when Casa Blanca was doing the forcing for Mbappé.

Premier League clubs in particular have a lot to offer, both sportingly and financially, to Haaland, whose father, Alf-Inge, played at Nottingham Forest, Leeds and City. But the Norwegian phenomenon would have already made his choice, therefore.