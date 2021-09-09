The number of Covid tests in “sharp decline” for two weeks

The pace slowed to 4.6 million tests in early September but remains sustained.

The peak of testing has passed. Nearly 4.6 million tests for Covid-19 were carried out last week, a number still high but in “sharp decline“Compared to previous weeks, according to figures released Thursday by the Ministry of Health.

Boosted by the extension of the health pass, these examinations (PCR and antigens) had reached a record level of 5.7 million the week of August 9, then that of August 16.

The pace then slowed to 5.1 million at the end of August, then 4.6 million at the beginning of September, due to a “sharp drop“Screening among 16-65 year olds, said the statistical service of the ministry (Drees) in a press release.





Extension to adolescents

Demand remains strong, however, because more than 9 million adults have not yet been fully vaccinated (including nearly 7 million who have not received any dose) and must therefore be tested to obtain a health pass – necessary for access restaurants, cinemas and trains, among others.

From September 30, this pass will be extended to adolescents aged 12 to 17 – 1.6 million of whom have not yet been vaccinated. At the same time, the government is planning a massive screening campaign in primary school, with a target of 600,000 saliva tests per week.

Enough to keep laboratories and pharmacies under pressure until the end of free tests. Announced in July by Emmanuel Macron, this turn of the screw will take effect on October 15, Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

From that date, “PCR and antigen tests will no longer be systematically reimbursed by Social Security but simply or only on medical criteria», Underlined the Prime Minister.

A measure supposed to encourage vaccination, but also to reduce the bill for screening, which cost 2.2 billion euros in 2020 and for which 4.9 billion are planned this year.