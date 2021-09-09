the offer now includes Netflix, Prime Video and Disney + for the same price

If you were hesitant to change your internet operator during the start of the 2021 school year, know that Free has planned everything. Indeed, its new Freebox Delta offer is very strong in terms of content and service for a price rarely seen on the market.

Here is a very interesting offer that Free is offering us in this fall of 2021. Xavier Niel’s firm has completely revised its Freebox Delta offer to offer an almost unbeatable content / price ratio. For the same price as usual, the Freebox Delta offer now includes a TV / VOD package greatly enhanced by the contribution of TV by Canal, access to Netflix, Prime Video, Canal + Series and even to Disney + with 6 months subscription offered. We tell you everything there is to know in this article.

What does the new Freebox Delta offer offer?

Fiber access and the contribution of 10G EPON technology

The Pop TV Player and its thousands of applications on Google Play

A full TV / VOD package (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, etc.)

At the moment the Freebox Premium offer including a Freebox Delta, a Pop Player and a complete TV / VOD catalog is only 39.99 euros / month for 1 year before going to 49.99 euros / month. This is a non-binding offer.

The Delta Freebox: always a box of choice

Despite its relative age (2018), the Freebox Delta is still a very efficient router / server. Its particularity is the integration of 10G EPON fiber technology, making it possible to reach – for compatible homes – up to 8 Gbit / s in download speed and up to 700 Mbit / s in upstream speed. It is quite simply the best fiber performance on the market. For people who are not connected to fiber, Free has nevertheless thought of including a 4G module which is combined with ADSL to offer a higher speed, but limited to 250 GB per month. Wireless has not been put aside since the Freebox Delta has 3 Wi-Fi bands for even greater performance. A pop repeater is even provided to further increase the distance of your home wireless network.

Finally, this new offer also includes a Player Pop, the latest multimedia box from Free. Connected to your TV, it gives access to all your TV packages as well as to all compatible SVOD platforms. This player runs on Android TV with a homemade interface made in Free, so you have access to the entire catalog of operating system applications via Google Play. The Pop Player is 4K HDR Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible for a complete TV experience.





8 / 10

A TV / VOD offer now almost complete

With this offer, there is first of all television which is highlighted by the new OQEE by Free interface. The latter allows full control of his TV experience via live control, start-over, all TV catalogs in replay and program recording. It is above all through the catalog that it stands out: no less than 280 channels, 60 of which are now offered by Canal + with its dedicated thematic channels.

But this offer is distinguished above all by the integration of VOD services such as Netflix and Prime Video. It is also possible to merge your accounts if you already have them so as not to pay for two subscriptions. Canal + Séries is also making its debut with a 12-month subscription offered before stopping automatically. Finally, it is Disney plus which concludes with 6 months of subscription included before going to 8.99 euros / month.

The little extras of Free

As if that weren’t enough already, Free has also thought about including a whole bunch of little extra services that are likely to make a difference. First with home automation, which is an area where the brand has invested a lot in recent years. The Freebox Delta allows you to control your compatible connected objects such as its windows or its lighting thanks to voice commands. An unlimited subscription to the Cafeyn service is also included and allows you to have access to all of the French Press from any device. Finally, football fans will be delighted to learn that access to the Free Ligue 1 application is also possible, on smartphone and TV, with in particular the Broadcasting of extracts from matches live.

With all this, we almost forget that this is a Triple Play offer also includes an unlimited telephone line including calls to landlines and mobiles in mainland France, DOM in addition to the United States, China, from Canada, Cambodia as well as to landlines of more than 110 destinations.

